‘Still Have Two Fractures’ – Varun Chakravarthy Injury Update Revealed After Match-Winning Spell in KKR vs RR IPL 2026

The Varun Chakravarthy Injury Update came after the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star spinner produced a stellar spell against Rajasthan Royals (RR) today (April 19) to help his side register their first win of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). After going wicketless in the first three games, Varun is finally finding his rhythm, having picked up five scalps in the last two games.

Of those five wickets, three came against the Royals today, where Varun Chakravarthy bowled a tidy spell of 3/14 from his quota of four overs. However, after winning the Player of the Match Award for his bowling heroics, Varun revealed that he still has two fractures in his hand.

Notably, the 34-year-old had injured his little finger on his left hand in the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) while attempting a catch and was forced to subsequently miss the games against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Giving the Varun Chakravarthy Injury Update during the post-match presentation ceremony of the KKR vs RR contest, the KKR mystery spinner said,

“The first few matches I was injured, I had two fractures. I still have two fractures in my left hand. So I’m just trying to manage that. Yeah, so it is a little tough, but I’m just trying to manage.”

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Varun Chakravarthy magic spell help KKR secure maiden win of IPL 2026

Speaking about the KKR vs RR contest, the three-time champions managed to secure their first win of IPL 2026 after going winless for the first six games. Apart from Varun, his spin partner Sunil Narine was also extremely clinical with his 2/26 as KKR restricted Rajasthan to a subpar 155/9 in 20 overs.

Despite the relatively easy chase, Kolkata stumbled early, losing both their openers – Tim Seifert and skipper Ajinkya Rahane for respective ducks in the first couple of overs. They continued losing wickets in regular intervals and was reduced to 85/6 at one stage. However, an early lifeline to Rinku Singh meant he capitalised on it and made the Royals pay by remaining unbeaten on 53*(34) and taking KKR over the finishing line. Anukul Roy also complemented Rinku exceptionally well from the other end with his 16-ball 29 as KKR wrapped up the contest by four wickets in the end.

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