IND vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 48 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 48 between India and Zimbabwe.
The defending champions India (IND) will face Zimbabwe (ZIM) in their second Super 8 Group 1 fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026. Here is our IND vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction for match no.48, to be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai.
The Suryakumar Yadav-led men find themselves in a must-win situation after losing to South Africa by 76 runs. Jasprit Bumrah picked up 3 for 15 in his four overs but others weren’t effective. Chasing 188, India lost their top three inside the powerplay but none of the batters could get going as they were bowled out for 111.
Zimbabwe topped Group B but the Super 8 didn’t start well, suffering a massive 107-run defeat. Their bowling attack was taken to the cleaners by West Indies, who smashed 254 on the board. Zimbabwe never looked in the game while chasing.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai is a venue that is historically known for spin-friendly pitches. This tournament, however, has seen much better surfaces for batting. The average batting first score here reads 187 after six games.
As for the forecast, the weather is expected to be clear enough with rain unlikely to be a threat. The temperature will range around 27 degrees Celsius.
Suryakumar Yadav (IND)
Brian Bennett (ZIM)
Sikandar Raza (ZIM)
Ishan Kishan (IND)
Varun Chakravarthy (IND)
Abhishek Sharma (IND)
ALSO READ:
India have defeated Zimbabwe in four of the last five encounters. They are much stronger in both departments, and should come out on top.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.