IND vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 48 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

The defending champions India (IND) will face Zimbabwe (ZIM) in their second Super 8 Group 1 fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026. Here is our IND vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction for match no.48, to be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led men find themselves in a must-win situation after losing to South Africa by 76 runs. Jasprit Bumrah picked up 3 for 15 in his four overs but others weren’t effective. Chasing 188, India lost their top three inside the powerplay but none of the batters could get going as they were bowled out for 111.

Zimbabwe topped Group B but the Super 8 didn’t start well, suffering a massive 107-run defeat. Their bowling attack was taken to the cleaners by West Indies, who smashed 254 on the board. Zimbabwe never looked in the game while chasing.

India vs Zimbabwe Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.

IND vs ZIM: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai is a venue that is historically known for spin-friendly pitches. This tournament, however, has seen much better surfaces for batting. The average batting first score here reads 187 after six games.

As for the forecast, the weather is expected to be clear enough with rain unlikely to be a threat. The temperature will range around 27 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for IND vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

Suryakumar Yadav (IND)

Suryakumar Yadav has not been at his best but has still managed to pile on runs.

In the last 10 games, he has amassed 422 runs at a strike rate of 160 while averaging 60.

Brian Bennett (ZIM)

Brian Bennett has been in good form, hitting 48*, 64*, and 63* in the tournament.

He has accumulated 384 runs in the last 10 innings at an average of 55 and strike rate of 128.

Sikandar Raza (ZIM)

Sikandar Raza remains a top fantasy option for his all-round skill set.

He has scored 331 runs in the last 10 T20Is at an average of 47 and strike rate of 147, and has snared four wickets.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IND vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

Ishan Kishan (IND)

Ishan Kishan has had a couple of low scores but has smashed 61 off 24 and 77 off 40 in two of the innings in the tournament.

Kishan has piled on 391 runs in the last nine T20I innings at an average of 43 while striking at 212.

Varun Chakravarthy (IND)

Varun Chakravarthy had an off game against South Africa but has been in great form overall.

The mystery spinner has taken 14 wickets in the last eight games at an economy of 7.75.

Abhishek Sharma (IND)

Abhishek Sharma has been in poor form in the tournament but has the ability to destroy the bowling attacks when he gets going.

He has 1,300 runs in T20 Internationals at an average of 33 while striking at 191.

Team for IND vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

IND vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

India have defeated Zimbabwe in four of the last five encounters. They are much stronger in both departments, and should come out on top.

