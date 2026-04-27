PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 40: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 40 between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns in match no.40 of the IPL 2026. Here’s our PBKS vs RR Dream11 prediction for this game, to be held at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh.

Punjab Kings have been undefeated in the tournament, having won six out of their seven games. They are coming off a historic win against Delhi Capitals, where they pulled off the highest successful chase in T20 history. Prabhsimran Singh struck 76 in 26 balls while Shreyas Iyer scored an unbeaten 71 off 36 balls as they chased down 265 with seven balls to spare.

Rajasthan Royals have five wins and three defeats in the season. They lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous game by five wickets. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hammered a stunning 103 off 37 balls to post 228 on the board. The bowling attack, however, couldn’t make enough inroads.

PBKS vs RR Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

Impact player: Vijayakumar Vyshak.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma.

Impact player: Tushar Deshpande.

PBKS vs RR IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Mullanpur venue have been on the slower side in the last few years with decent help for both pacers and spinners. In 14 matches hosted here in the IPL, the average first innings score reads 178. However, the last two games have seen batting first scores of 219 and 254.

Looking at the forecast, it is expected to be clear with no chance of rain. Expect the temperature to be around 28 degrees Celsius.

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Top Player Picks for PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Jofra Archer (RR)

Jofra Archer has been breathing fire in the ongoing season, especially with the new ball.

He has claimed 13 wickets from eight games at an economy of 8.03.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)

Yashasvi Jaiswal has had a few low scores but has made 255 runs in the season with two fifties.

The left-hander has amassed 814 runs in the league since the previous edition, averaging 43 at a strike rate 158.

Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS)

Prabhsimran Singh has hammered 80 not out off 39 deliveries and 76 off 26 in two of the games this season.

He has made 836 runs in the IPL since last year at an average of 38 while striking at 170.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS)

Shreyas Iyer has smashed four half centuries in the tournament, and remains a top captaincy option.

He has piled on 883 runs in the IPL since last year at a strike rate of 177 while averaging 53, including 10 half centuries.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been magnificent in the tournament, smashing 357 runs at a strike rate of 235.

The teenage sensation has 609 runs in the league at 40 average and 222 strike rate, with two centuries and three half centuries.

Priyansh Arya (PBKS)

Priyansh Arya has hammered 254 runs in the season at an incredible strike rate of 249.

The left-hand batter has scored 729 runs in the IPL at a strike rate of 198 while averaging 31.

Team for PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Punjab Kings are yet to be defeated in the tournament but Rajasthan Royals have the resources to beat them. The Royals have a quality bowling attack and should pose a threat.

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