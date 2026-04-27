PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 40: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 40 between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns in match no.40 of the IPL 2026. Here’s our PBKS vs RR Dream11 prediction for this game, to be held at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh.
Punjab Kings have been undefeated in the tournament, having won six out of their seven games. They are coming off a historic win against Delhi Capitals, where they pulled off the highest successful chase in T20 history. Prabhsimran Singh struck 76 in 26 balls while Shreyas Iyer scored an unbeaten 71 off 36 balls as they chased down 265 with seven balls to spare.
Rajasthan Royals have five wins and three defeats in the season. They lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous game by five wickets. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hammered a stunning 103 off 37 balls to post 228 on the board. The bowling attack, however, couldn’t make enough inroads.
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.
Impact player: Vijayakumar Vyshak.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma.
Impact player: Tushar Deshpande.
The pitches at Mullanpur venue have been on the slower side in the last few years with decent help for both pacers and spinners. In 14 matches hosted here in the IPL, the average first innings score reads 178. However, the last two games have seen batting first scores of 219 and 254.
Looking at the forecast, it is expected to be clear with no chance of rain. Expect the temperature to be around 28 degrees Celsius.
READ MORE:
Jofra Archer (RR)
Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)
Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS)
Shreyas Iyer (PBKS)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)
Priyansh Arya (PBKS)
Punjab Kings are yet to be defeated in the tournament but Rajasthan Royals have the resources to beat them. The Royals have a quality bowling attack and should pose a threat.
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