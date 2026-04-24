Why Is Phil Salt Not in RCB Playing XI Tonight for RCB vs GT IPL 2026?

Phil Salt is currently the third-highest run-getter of RCB in the IPL 2026.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru are playing their final fixture at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium this season. But the reigning champions have not included Phil Salt in their playing XI for the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 clash.

RCB vs GT Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (C), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, and Rasikh Salam Dar.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, and Manav Suthar.

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Why Phil Salt Is Not Playing in RCB vs GT IPL 2026

The hosts’ skipper Rajat Patidar revealed at the toss that the opener has sustained an injury and is missing out on participating in the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 game. Any further update on his return to action is still awaited.

Another star England batter, Jacob Bethell, will replace him in the RCB line-up. Currently, the youngster is not listed in the RCB starting XI for taking on the Gujarat Titans. But according to Patidar, he is all set to come in as an impact player in the second innings of the match.

However, Salt’s omission would be a setback for the title-holders as the batter was carrying on a fiery run of form. He had put up 202 runs in six matches of the IPL 2026 so far, including two fifty-plus knocks. Besides his contributions at the top of the order, the player also caught multiple eyeballs with a few tremendous efforts on the field.

But RCB will bank on the 22-year-old to replicate his heroics from the previous edition. In the IPL 2025, Bethell had played two matches for the franchise in the absence of Salt and enjoyed an impressive debut season in the mega T20 league. He had scored 67 runs at a blistering strike rate of 171.79 while opening the innings with the former RCB captain, Virat Kohli.

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