DC vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 35: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 35 between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on each other in match no.35 of the IPL 2026. Here’s our DC vs PBKS Dream11 prediction ahead of this game, set to take place at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Delhi Capitals have three wins and three defeats in the tournament, most recently losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 47 runs. The bowling unit was ineffective as they conceded 242/2 in 20 overs. Chasing a mammoth target, Nitish Rana struck 57 off 30 but none of the batters could pose a real threat.

Punjab Kings are the only unbeaten team in the competition, winning five of their six games. The Shreyas Iyer-led side is coming off a 54-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants. Priyansh Arya blasted 93 off 37 balls while Cooper Connolly struck 87 off 46 deliveries as they posted 254.

DC vs PBKS Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Abhishek Porel, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Dushmantha Chameera.

Impact player: Lungi Ngidi.

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

Impact player: Vijayakumar Vyshak.

DC vs PBKS IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi have mostly been batting friendly in recent years. The average batting first score here in the last 11 IPL matches reads 206. However, in an afternoon fixture, the surface is likely to behave slower with spinners coming into play.

Looking at the forecast, the weather is expected to be very hot with the temperature hovering around 42 degrees Celsius in the afternoon.

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Top Player Picks for DC vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Priyansh Arya (PBKS)

Priyansh Arya has blasted 211 runs in the tournament at a sensational strike rate of 248.

The left-hand batter has 686 runs to his name in the IPL at an average of 31 and strike rate of 196, including one century and four half centuries.

Cooper Connolly (PBKS)

Cooper Connolly was superb in the last game, hitting 87 off 46 deliveries.

Playing his maiden IPL season, he has scored 223 runs at a strike rate of 164 with two fifties.

Tristan Stubbs (DC)

Tristan Stubbs has made 60, 60 not out, and 27 in the last three innings.

Stubbs has 901 runs to his credit in the IPL, averaging 45 at a strike rate of 156.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DC vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS)

Prabhsimran Singh has been terrific in the tournament, scoring 211 runs from five innings at a strike rate of 171.

He has hammered 760 runs in the league since last year at an average of 36 while striking at 163.

KL Rahul (DC)

KL Rahul has made 92, 57, and 37 in three of the last four innings.

Overall, he averages over 45 in the IPL with five hundreds and 42 fifties.

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS)

Shreyas Iyer has been in sublime touch, smashing 208 runs in the season at a strike rate of 182 with three half centuries.

Since last season, he has piled on 812 runs at a strike rate of 177 while averaging 51.

Team for DC vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

DC vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Delhi Capitals have a few issues in their squad while Punjab Kings are in great form. PBKS have a destructive batting line-up along with a very good batting unit. Expect Punjab Kings to come out on top in this game.

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