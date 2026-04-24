DC vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 35: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 35 between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on each other in match no.35 of the IPL 2026. Here’s our DC vs PBKS Dream11 prediction ahead of this game, set to take place at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
Delhi Capitals have three wins and three defeats in the tournament, most recently losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 47 runs. The bowling unit was ineffective as they conceded 242/2 in 20 overs. Chasing a mammoth target, Nitish Rana struck 57 off 30 but none of the batters could pose a real threat.
Punjab Kings are the only unbeaten team in the competition, winning five of their six games. The Shreyas Iyer-led side is coming off a 54-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants. Priyansh Arya blasted 93 off 37 balls while Cooper Connolly struck 87 off 46 deliveries as they posted 254.
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Abhishek Porel, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Dushmantha Chameera.
Impact player: Lungi Ngidi.
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.
Impact player: Vijayakumar Vyshak.
The pitches at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi have mostly been batting friendly in recent years. The average batting first score here in the last 11 IPL matches reads 206. However, in an afternoon fixture, the surface is likely to behave slower with spinners coming into play.
Looking at the forecast, the weather is expected to be very hot with the temperature hovering around 42 degrees Celsius in the afternoon.
READ MORE:
Priyansh Arya (PBKS)
Cooper Connolly (PBKS)
Tristan Stubbs (DC)
Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS)
KL Rahul (DC)
Shreyas Iyer (PBKS)
Delhi Capitals have a few issues in their squad while Punjab Kings are in great form. PBKS have a destructive batting line-up along with a very good batting unit. Expect Punjab Kings to come out on top in this game.
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