Mumbai Indians… Once A Dynasty, Reduced To A Shell Of Its Former Glory

MI have lost 59.45% of matches since 2024.

A few overs still left to conclude the game marketed as the El Clasico of the Indian Premier League, and the owner walks out in utter disappointment. This moment perhaps summed up the season for Mumbai Indians, who are reeling at the eighth position on the IPL 2026 standings.

On Thursday night, the five-time former champions suffered their biggest defeat ever, at their home ground and at the hands of their biggest rival. One could argue this was the lowest point in the history of Mumbai Indians, a franchise that turned into a dynasty not just in the IPL but across the T20 format.

Fall of Mumbai Indians Dynasty

Five IPL trophies and two Champions League titles. Add on to that the championships they have won with their sister franchises in other leagues, MI have a cabinet that can not be rivaled by anyone. But IPL is the biggest stage of them all, and they have nothing to show in the last five seasons. Expectations were high in this edition but halfway into it, they are in a position where they need to win six out of seven games. The owner and fans seem to have accepted the fate.

Mumbai Indians built a legacy by making remarkable comebacks after awful starts to the season. So they have been in this situation multiple times. But this is different. The issues are deep-rooted and there might not be any immediate solutions.

In late 2023, Mumbai Indians made a decision that changed the course of the franchise forever. They brought back Hardik Pandya via an all-cash trade with Gujarat Titans, and handed him the captaincy. The first year, they went through internal conflicts, the result of which was evident on the field as they finished at the bottom. 2025 was better with them reaching the playoffs but this year, the wheels are coming off.

Let’s start with Hardik. The captain has failed to deliver on his promise for which he was brought back at the risk of damaging the team atmosphere. Since returning, he averages 20.65 with the bat at a strike rate of 150.42. With the ball, he has 28 wickets at an economy of 10.68. Spread across three seasons, these numbers highlight a sorry state for India’s premier all-rounder.

Suryakumar Yadav carried this batting line-up for years, covering for glaring weaknesses on his own. However, with him going through a torrid phase, their batting unit is fully exposed. In an era where teams are constantly putting up high scores in the powerplay, MI often fall behind the game.

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It’s a similar story with the bowling attack, where they barely have any reliable options apart from Jasprit Bumrah. This trainwreck of a season is on the team management and leadership. The head coach Mahela Jayawardene has been with the team since 2017 but he has failed to rebuild the side in the last few years.

Mumbai Indians have made too many short sighted decisions since 2022 that are hard to fathom. Spending INR 15 crore on Ishan Kishan but not sticking with him in the 2025 mega auction. Signing Jofra Archer despite carrying an injury but releasing him just when he was on the comeback trail. The Hardik Pandya trade. The Cameron Green trade out.

Releasing Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, and Tim David. Forcing Kieron Pollard into an early IPL retirement. Sticking with the likes of Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult on high salaries. Players who are well past their prime days. Known for great scouting, they have failed to find any quality domestic talent since Tilak Varma. The list is endless.

Lost to both RCB and CSK at home 🙆‍♂️



The downfall of Mumbai Indians 🥲📉 pic.twitter.com/0K0ugFPar5 — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) April 24, 2026

Despite everything, they still have a decent squad for IPL 2026 but the team selections and on-field tactics have been dire to say the least. They took six games to try out younger bowlers. The captain’s usage of himself and other bowlers remain questionable still. Repeatedly having Suryakumar and Tilak bat together, knowing they do not compliment each other. T20 cricket is moving at a rapid pace but the MI management is still following the old template with no signs of improvement. The problems are countless.

When the owner walks out, you know it is time to make some tough decisions. Mumbai Indians have done that before. In 2013, they made Rohit Sharma captain halfway into the tournament. A decade later, they removed him from captaincy going against their own fans. It didn’t work is another thing but they didn’t shy away from an uncomfortable call. Do they have that ruthlessness?

From a practical point of view, it is unlikely that they will make any massive decisions in the middle of the tournament. The next auction, though, could be a major step in Mumbai Indians returning back to their former glory.

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