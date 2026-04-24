IPL 2026: RR vs SRH Game Plan – Exploiting Travis Head’s Spin Issues in Powerplay

Travis Head can have issues with spin.

Travis Head has shown serious issues against spin this year. He has never looked settled and has lost his wicket more often. He has averaged just 18.33 and struck at 137.50, with six dismissals in 80 spin balls in 2026.

Head’s problems have started right from the powerplay. During the field restrictions, the southpaw has a strike rate of 125.53 and lost his wicket twice in 47 balls against spin this year. He has taken around 4.70 balls for a boundary and played around 46.80% dot balls.

Fortunately for him, SRH have paired him with Abhishek Sharma, who, despite recent dismissals against spin, possesses high skills against spin. He has often shielded Travis Head by allowing him to take his time in the powerplay. Still, his issues are too obvious at this stage and will be exploited against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

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Using Ravi Bishnoi and Ravindra Jadeja against Travis Head in the powerplay

Ravi Bishnoi’s skills against LHBs are well-documented, and he’s among those leg-spinners who thrive more against southpaws. That’s because of his superior usage of googlies, which move away from LHBs. In IPL 2026, Bishnoi has five wickets at 17 runs apiece against them, even though his economy rate has been slightly high at 10.20.

He has induced around 36% false shots and bowled around 30% dot balls. Additionally, he has expertise in bowling in field restrictions, having performed this role extensively this year and even in previous years. In IPL 2026, Bishnoi has two wickets at an average of 13.50 and an economy rate of 6.75 in the powerplay, with around 54.16% dot balls.

So, he can be used for an over when Travis Head is on strike at the start of the over. Like an off-spinner, Bishnoi can move the ball away with his quicker googlies. He has fetched eight wickets at 13.50 runs apiece off googlies in IPL 2026.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja might not be too bad an option either against Travis Head early on. He has dismissed the SRH batter twice in 15 balls. Moreover, Head has lost his wicket twice in 22 balls against left-arm orthodox this year.

However, that will still be a risky move, especially with Abhishek Sharma around. Hence, Rajasthan Royals can preserve him for the middle overs and use him when the field is spread, should Head reach that far. Bishnoi can start early on, since he’s a better bet to counter Abhishek as well.

Riyan Parag can also roll his arm and bowl a few at the start since he’s an off-spinner who can take the ball away from southpaws. In fact, he dismissed Head in the previous fixture between these two sides in IPL 2026. But like Jadeja, his usage should also be only if Abhishek departs early.

Abhishek Sharma has regained his old rhythm against off-spinners, and Parag can end up conceding a lot more with fewer protecting fielders on the ropes. RR were lucky that he got out on the first ball in the previous game, which allowed the captain to sneak in an over. His usage should again depend on the same, and if Abhishek remains unbeaten, Ravi Bishnoi should be used only in the powerplay.

Pacers will still start against Travis Head, who has also shown some issues with deliveries going away from him early on. RR have two of the finest new-ball bowlers – Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger – who can take the ball away from Head early in the innings. But if he survives that threat, RR should bring in spin as soon as possible to exploit his recent vulnerability.

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