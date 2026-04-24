RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 36: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 36 between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Match no.36 of the IPL 2026 will have Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) taking on each other. Here’s our RR vs SRH Dream11 prediction for this game, to be hosted at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.
Rajasthan Royals are sitting in a good position at the halfway mark with five wins and two defeats. They are coming on the back of a 40-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants. Ravindra Jadeja top scored with 43 off 29 to help the team reach 159 after a top order collapse. Jofra Archer was magnificent with the ball, picking up 3 for 20 while Nandre Burger and Brijesh Sharma snared two each.
Sunrisers have four wins and three losses in the tournament. They have won three on the trot, most recently beating Delhi Capitals by 47 runs. Abhishek Sharma was at his destructive best, bulldozing his way to 135 not out in 68 deliveries to power the team to 242. Eshan Malinga then claimed 4 for 32 to hold off the opponents.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma.
Impact player: Tushar Deshpande.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Pat Cummins (c), Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Sakib Hussain.
Impact player: Eshan Malinga
Sawai Mansingh Stadium has produced good pitches for batting in recent years. In the last two seasons, the average first innings score here was 187 and 192, respectively. This will be the first game played here this edition so expect a fresh and flat surface.
As per the weather forecast, it is likely to be hazy and clear in the evening with no threat of rain. Expect the temperature to be around 31 degrees Celsius.
READ MORE:
Ishan Kishan (SRH)
Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)
Jofra Archer (RR)
Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)
Both the teams have formidable batting units with not much to separate them. However, Rajasthan Royals have a significantly stronger bowling unit. Expect the Royals to win this game.
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