RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 36: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 36 between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Match no.36 of the IPL 2026 will have Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) taking on each other. Here’s our RR vs SRH Dream11 prediction for this game, to be hosted at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Rajasthan Royals are sitting in a good position at the halfway mark with five wins and two defeats. They are coming on the back of a 40-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants. Ravindra Jadeja top scored with 43 off 29 to help the team reach 159 after a top order collapse. Jofra Archer was magnificent with the ball, picking up 3 for 20 while Nandre Burger and Brijesh Sharma snared two each.

Sunrisers have four wins and three losses in the tournament. They have won three on the trot, most recently beating Delhi Capitals by 47 runs. Abhishek Sharma was at his destructive best, bulldozing his way to 135 not out in 68 deliveries to power the team to 242. Eshan Malinga then claimed 4 for 32 to hold off the opponents.

RR vs SRH Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma.

Impact player: Tushar Deshpande.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Pat Cummins (c), Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Sakib Hussain.

Impact player: Eshan Malinga

RR vs SRH IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Sawai Mansingh Stadium has produced good pitches for batting in recent years. In the last two seasons, the average first innings score here was 187 and 192, respectively. This will be the first game played here this edition so expect a fresh and flat surface.

As per the weather forecast, it is likely to be hazy and clear in the evening with no threat of rain. Expect the temperature to be around 31 degrees Celsius.

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Top Player Picks for RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Ishan Kishan (SRH)

Ishan Kishan has struck 80 and 91 in two of the games this season.

He has scored 770 runs in the shorter format this year at an average of 38 while striking at 201.

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)

Heinrich Klaasen has been terrific in this edition, accumulating 320 runs with three half centuries.

Klaasen has piled on 496 runs in his last 10 IPL innings at a strike rate of 177 while averaging 62.

Jofra Archer (RR)

Jofra Archer has been exceptional in the tournament, and is coming off a superb spell of 2 for 20.

The England speedster has taken 11 wickets from seven games at an economy of 7.96.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Abhishek Sharma (SRH)

Abhishek Sharma has hammered 323 runs in the season at a strike rate of 215.

The star opener has registered two centuries and four half centuries since last edition.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)

Yashasvi Jaiswal has made 245 runs in the season at 155 strike rate, including 55, and 77* in two of the games.

The left-hander has accumulated over 1,800 runs in the league since 2023 at a strike rate of 157 while averaging 43.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has scored 254 runs in the tournament at a strike rate of 221.

The teenager has piled on 506 runs in the IPL from 14 innings at an incredible strike rate of 213 while averaging 36.

Team for RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Both the teams have formidable batting units with not much to separate them. However, Rajasthan Royals have a significantly stronger bowling unit. Expect the Royals to win this game.

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