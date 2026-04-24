Suyash Sharma Sends Off Shubman Gill With His Own ‘Bow Down’ Celebration in RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Clash [WATCH]

Suyash Sharma has finally earned the breakthrough for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru after a stellar 128-run opening stand between Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan in the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 match. After sending the Gujarat Titans’ skipper back in the pavillion, the spinner celebrated the wicket with a bow. Notably, it is Gill’s trademark celebration, which he usually performs after notching up a ton.

Watch the video here:

Previously, Suyash had suffered a blow on his finger while attempting a caught-and-bowled against Sudharsan. However, after receiving medical care from the physios, the bowler went back to his run-up and ended up dismissing Gill just a ball later.

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