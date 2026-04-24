IPL 2026: DC vs PBKS Game Plan – Moving KL Rahul to No.3 and Unleashing Abishek Porel in the Powerplay

DC need to shuffle a few positions.

Delhi Capitals (DC) have two decent openers with a good strike rate and the ability to provide stable starts. But modern T20 demands out-and-out attacking with more boundaries than DC are currently hitting. Their two openers – Pathum Nissanka and KL Rahul – can’t work together and need to start with one of the more explosive batters.

Overall, DC have the second-worst strike rate (136.11) and third-lowest balls-per-boundary ratio (4.40) in the first six overs in IPL 2026. These numbers are not too great for the overall lofty standards set by other teams, including their opponents, the Punjab Kings (PBKS). Notably, the Capitals have also averaged just 24.50, the third-lowest among all teams, so they are not preserving wickets either.

Pathum Nissanka has still done well by striking at 163.16 and finding a boundary every 3.45 deliveries. However, KL has gone a bit slowly, striking at 150.77 and taking around 4.33 balls for every boundary. Notably, both can have spin issues, particularly the former, which makes them unworkable together.

For instance, Nissanka has struck at just 100 and hit three boundaries against slow bowlers in the powerplay. So, even though he has done reasonably well against pace, DC can’t afford to pair him with Rahul, another slow starter, at all. The idea should be to either move Rahul to the middle or drop Nissanka to bring someone like Abishek Porel or Prithvi Shaw.

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DC need to push KL Rahul to the middle and open with Abishek Porel against Punjab Kings

KL Rahul did reasonably well in the middle order last season, scoring 304 runs at an average of 43.42 and a strike rate of 140.09 in nine innings. He also hit two fifties. A notable aspect was his ability to start quickly in the middle order, scoring at 133.33 in the first 10 balls.

Hence, Rahul should shift to No.3 in place of Nitish Rana, who, despite scoring a half-century in the last game, has well-known issues against pace. His spin game has also not been at its best, so he can sit out. With Sameer Rizvi at No.4, DC will manage that cushion for Rahul against spin in the middle overs, and Rahul himself is a decent spin player once settled.

Punjab Kings are heavily reliant on Yuzvendra Chahal in the spin department and don’t have any other spin option until Cooper Connolly starts bowling again. Rahul has struck at 160 against Chahal, with only one dismissal against Chahal in all T20s. If required, Axar Patel can also be promoted to No.4 to counter the leg-spinner once the field is spread.

With Rahul around, the DC captain will get protection from pace, which has lately been his Achilles heel. The same goes for Sameer Rizvi, who’s obviously improved his expertise against high-end fast bowling but can get in trouble at times. So, DC get three batters who complement each other before pace-hitters follow in the lower order.

Meanwhile, Abishek Porel can open the innings with Pathum Nissanka and maximise the powerplay. He will work really well against Punjab Kings at least, since they rely heavily on pacers in the powerplay. PBKS are yet to use spin in the powerplay this season, and they are the only team to employ only pacers during the field restrictions.

Porel has a strike rate of 152.17 and a balls-per-boundary ratio of 4.05 in the powerplay since 2024. They improve to 154.05 and 3.93, respectively, against pace in this period. In the first 10 balls, he has a strike rate of 168.97 and hits a boundary every 3.55 balls against pace.

Abishek will also give DC variety and split two RHBs at the top, making things trickier for PBKS pacers. That’s precisely what would help them challenge Punjab Kings’ bowling unit, especially their set strategy to front-load pace with the new ball. That would also mean giving everyone adequate slots and maximising their batting strength.

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