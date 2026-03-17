Punjab Kings Spin Crisis Looms Large Ahead of IPL 2026.

Punjab Kings have a weak spin attack.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) didn’t make many changes to their IPL 2026 squad. They had a glaring weakness in the spin department, with Yuzvendra Chahal and Harpreet Brar being the only quality options, and focused on strengthening this area at the auction. They bought Pravin Dubey and Vishal Nishad as specialist wrist spinners, while Cooper Connolly as a spin-bowling all-rounder.

Given their current squad, the overreliance on two spinners is clearly visible. While Chahal is a wicket-taker, Brar can’t get consistent wickets and rather focuses on bowling defensive lengths to provide control from his end. He will be used as a defensive bowler with some batting ability.

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The spin bowling issue for Punjab Kings in IPL 2026

Despite getting as many as three spin-bowling options at the auction, spin remains Punjab Kings’ weakest department in IPL 2026. They don’t have enough quality and depth. Some are out of form or vulnerable, while others are inexperienced at this level.

For instance, Vishal Nishad has yet to make his IPL or domestic debut, and his experience in local tournaments remains limited. He was picked based on the raw potential scouts saw. So, he might need a lot of work to develop enough for the IPL level and might not be ready to play this season.

Read Vishal Nishad’s full profile

Meanwhile, Pravin Dubey also has limited experience in IPL, with only five games. At best, he can be a backup to Chahal for now. He will need to work more on his craft to develop as a defensive spinner, for IPL decks can be unforgiving to traditional wrist spinners.

Cooper Connolly is not exactly a specialist spinner and again has no IPL experience. His bowling has improved in recent times, but how he performs in completely contrasting Indian conditions remains to be seen. In a team full of several overseas all-rounders, his spot in the XI is not certain so far.

Why Yuzvendra Chahal’s form will concern Punjab Kings in IPL 2026

Yuzvendra Chahal is Punjab Kings’ premium spinner who will act as the main wicket-taker in IPL 2026. However, he is no longer the same bowler and often leaks plenty of runs with the ball. On flat surfaces, his issues will only exacerbate.

Read Punjab Kings Squad Analysis

In the latest Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Chahal conceded 9.90 runs per over when he bowled to relatively weak batting attacks. Even in IPL 2025, he was ineffective for most of the season, leaking 9.55 runs per over and a boundary every 5.40 deliveries. He had an economy rate of over 10 in five innings and conceded less than nine runs per over in only three matches.

Chahal hasn’t evolved enough as a defensive spinner and still relies on traditional bowling, slowing his pace and trying to deceive batters with his flight. That hasn’t worked in the recent couple of seasons and will unlikely work further. Moreover, he hasn’t developed enough variations to construct his overs better, and the effects have been visible lately.

Additionally, Chahal doesn’t play enough competitive cricket at this level anymore. Apart from being out of the international circuit, he didn’t play the Vijay Hazare Trophy either. His appearance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy was limited to just three matches.

Hence, Punjab Kings will be concerned about their spin stocks and can’t afford Chahal to have a middling season. If he fails, their issues will exacerbate. They easily have one of the weakest spin attacks in IPL 2026.

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