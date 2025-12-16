Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Squad — Full List Of PBKS Bought Players

They have four vacant spots.
The IPL 2026 auction is taking place on December 16, with the franchises vying for the best players from the talent pool. Punjab Kings IPL 2026 squad is expected to be among the strongest in the league at the conclusion of the mini auction.
Ahead of the retention window, Punjab Kings retained their core of Indian players led by skipper Shreyas Iyer alongside names like Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal. They also made some interesting moves, releasing some big names like Glenn Maxwell and Josh Inglis.
Here we take a look at the list of PBKS bought players and full PBKS squad IPL 2026.
The PBKS retained players 2026 list comprised a total of 21 names. They retained the Indian and overseas core in the likes of Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Marco Jansen, and Marcus Stoinis, amongst others. The Punjab Kings IPL 2026 squad has most of their recruits from the previous season, barring a few.
Check out the full 2026 PBKS team players list with price:
|Player
|Price (INR)
|Shreyas Iyer
|26.75 crore
|Prabhsimran Singh
|4 crore
|Priyansh Arya
|3.8 crore
|Nehal Wadhera
|4.2 crore
|Shashank Singh
|5.5 crore
|Musheer Khan
|30 lakh
|Suryansh Shedge
|30 lakh
|Arshdeep Singh
|18 crore
|Vyshak Vijaykumar
|1.8 crore
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|18 crore
|Marco Jansen
|7 crore
|Azmatullah Omarzai
|2.4 crore
|Marcus Stoinis
|11 crore
|Xavier Bartlett
|80 lakh
|Yash Thakur
|1.6 crore
|Lockie Feguson
|2 crore
|Harpreet Brar
|1.5 crore
|Vishnu Vinod
|95 lakh
|Mitch Owen
|3 crore
|Pyla Avinash
|30 lakh
|Harnoor Pannu
|30 lakh
Here’s the full 2026 PBKS players list after the IPL auction:
Punjab Kings retained players 2026 include Shreyas Iyer, Priyash Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyashak, Yash Thakur, Musheer Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Mitch Owen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Pyla Avinash, Harnoor Pannu, and Vishnu Vinod.
