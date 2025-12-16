Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Squad — Full List Of PBKS Bought Players

They have four vacant spots.

The IPL 2026 auction is taking place on December 16, with the franchises vying for the best players from the talent pool. Punjab Kings IPL 2026 squad is expected to be among the strongest in the league at the conclusion of the mini auction.

Ahead of the retention window, Punjab Kings retained their core of Indian players led by skipper Shreyas Iyer alongside names like Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal. They also made some interesting moves, releasing some big names like Glenn Maxwell and Josh Inglis.

Here we take a look at the list of PBKS bought players and full PBKS squad IPL 2026.

PBKS Retained Players 2026

The PBKS retained players 2026 list comprised a total of 21 names. They retained the Indian and overseas core in the likes of Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Marco Jansen, and Marcus Stoinis, amongst others. The Punjab Kings IPL 2026 squad has most of their recruits from the previous season, barring a few.

PBKS Retained Players

Check out the full 2026 PBKS team players list with price:

Player Price (INR) Shreyas Iyer 26.75 crore Prabhsimran Singh 4 crore Priyansh Arya 3.8 crore Nehal Wadhera 4.2 crore Shashank Singh 5.5 crore Musheer Khan 30 lakh Suryansh Shedge 30 lakh Arshdeep Singh 18 crore Vyshak Vijaykumar 1.8 crore Yuzvendra Chahal 18 crore Marco Jansen 7 crore Azmatullah Omarzai 2.4 crore Marcus Stoinis 11 crore Xavier Bartlett 80 lakh Yash Thakur 1.6 crore Lockie Feguson 2 crore Harpreet Brar 1.5 crore Vishnu Vinod 95 lakh Mitch Owen 3 crore Pyla Avinash 30 lakh Harnoor Pannu 30 lakh

PBKS Bought Players 2026

Player Price (INR)

Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Squad After Auction

Here’s the full 2026 PBKS players list after the IPL auction:

Shreyas Iyer

Priyash Arya

Prabhsimran Singh

Nehal Wadhera

Marcus Stoinis ✈️

Shashank Singh

Marco Jansen ✈️

Xavier Bartlett ✈️

Vijaykumar Vyashak

Yash Thakur

Musheer Khan

Yuzvendra Chahal

Lockie Ferguson ✈️

Harpreet Brar

Suryansh Shedge

Mitch Owen.✈️

Azmatullah Omarzai ✈️

Pyla Avinash

Harnoor Pannu

Vishnu Vinod

ALSO READ:

FAQs on Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Squad

Who are the retained players for PBKS in IPL 2026? Punjab Kings retained players 2026 include Shreyas Iyer, Priyash Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyashak, Yash Thakur, Musheer Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Mitch Owen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Pyla Avinash, Harnoor Pannu, and Vishnu Vinod. Who were bought by PBKS in the IPL 2026 auction? The PBKS bought players 2026 comprise

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.