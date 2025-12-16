News
Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Squad — Full List Of PBKS Bought Players
indian-premier-league-ipl

Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Squad — Full List Of PBKS Bought Players

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: December 16, 2025
2 min read

They have four vacant spots.

Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Squad — Full List Of PBKS Bought Players

The IPL 2026 auction is taking place on December 16, with the franchises vying for the best players from the talent pool. Punjab Kings IPL 2026 squad is expected to be among the strongest in the league at the conclusion of the mini auction. 

Ahead of the retention window, Punjab Kings retained their core of Indian players led by skipper Shreyas Iyer alongside names like Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal. They also made some interesting moves, releasing some big names like Glenn Maxwell and Josh Inglis.

Here we take a look at the list of PBKS bought players and full PBKS squad IPL 2026. 

PBKS Retained Players 2026

The PBKS retained players 2026 list comprised a total of 21 names. They retained the Indian and overseas core in the likes of Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Marco Jansen, and Marcus Stoinis, amongst others. The Punjab Kings IPL 2026 squad has most of their recruits from the previous season, barring a few.

PBKS Retained Players

Check out the full 2026 PBKS team players list with price:

PlayerPrice (INR)
Shreyas Iyer26.75 crore 
Prabhsimran Singh4 crore 
Priyansh Arya3.8 crore 
Nehal Wadhera4.2 crore 
Shashank Singh5.5 crore
Musheer Khan30 lakh
Suryansh Shedge30 lakh
Arshdeep Singh18 crore
Vyshak Vijaykumar1.8 crore
Yuzvendra Chahal18 crore
Marco Jansen7 crore
Azmatullah Omarzai2.4 crore
Marcus Stoinis11 crore
Xavier Bartlett80 lakh
Yash Thakur1.6 crore
Lockie Feguson2 crore
Harpreet Brar1.5 crore
Vishnu Vinod95 lakh
Mitch Owen3 crore
Pyla Avinash30 lakh
Harnoor Pannu30 lakh

Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Squad After Auction 

Here’s the full 2026 PBKS players list after the IPL auction: 

  • Shreyas Iyer
  • Priyash Arya
  • Prabhsimran Singh
  • Nehal Wadhera
  • Marcus Stoinis ✈️
  • Shashank Singh
  • Marco Jansen ✈️
  • Xavier Bartlett ✈️
  • Vijaykumar Vyashak
  • Yash Thakur
  • Musheer Khan
  • Yuzvendra Chahal
  • Lockie Ferguson ✈️
  • Harpreet Brar
  • Suryansh Shedge
  • Mitch Owen.✈️
  • Azmatullah Omarzai ✈️
  • Pyla Avinash
  • Harnoor Pannu
  • Vishnu Vinod

FAQs on Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Squad

Who are the retained players for PBKS in IPL 2026?

Punjab Kings retained players 2026 include Shreyas Iyer, Priyash Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyashak, Yash Thakur, Musheer Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Mitch Owen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Pyla Avinash, Harnoor Pannu, and Vishnu Vinod.

Who were bought by PBKS in the IPL 2026 auction?

The PBKS bought players 2026 comprise 

