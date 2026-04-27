How LSG Made A Huge Blunder By Sending Nicholas Pooran In Super Over Against KKR In IPL 2026

The disastrous form of Nicholas Pooran continued as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) lost their sixth match of the IPL 2026. The Rishabh Pant-led side lost the contest in a Super Over against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after the match was tied in a thrilling finish.

Mohammed Shami smashed a six on the final ball of the over to tie the game for LSG but the Super Over was a big disappointment. Pooran was knocked over by Sunil Narine on the first ball while Aiden Markram was caught on the third ball as their innings ended with only one run.

Why Sending Nicholas Pooran In Super Over Was A Mistake from LSG in IPL 2026

The Super Giants have made many selection and tactical blunders throughout this season but yesterday’s call takes the cake. In a Super Over, they let Pooran have the strike and it ended badly.

Pooran, who had been one of the most destructive batters in the game over the last few years, is having an awful year with the bat. In this IPL 2026, he has managed only 82 runs from eight innings at an abysmal strike rate of 81.18. The left-hand batter has failed to score at even a run-a-ball in any of these eight games. With such poor form, you have to think if sending him to face the first ball in a Super Over was justified.

Speaking on the ESPNcricinfo Time Out show, former T20 World Cup winner for West Indies, Carlos Brathwaite slammed this LSG decision as a baffling one given the form Pooran is in.

“Baffling decision. Someone, I’m not gonna name him, said if Pooran comes out, it could be a maiden. Like many many years ago. But yeah, he’s really struggling. When he’s on form, you want him against anyone but he’s not. And with six balls, who are your most in-form players?” said Brathwaite.

Apart from current form, Pooran also did not have the matchup in his favour. He was going in to face Sunil Narine, his biggest Achilles heel in his career. A few years back, he faced Narine in a Super Over in Caribbean Premier League, where failed to connect the bat to the ball on any of the deliveries, playing out a maiden. Besides Super Overs, he has been dismissed thrice by Narine in all T20s and has struck at only 123.2.

“No one really struck well on the night so you’re basically going off of profile as such. Two countrymen knowing each other well, and maybe there was a fairytale feeling. And there was a bit of fantasy there, that this could potentially get you out of the rut. Go and have a swing and see if you connect and get back the confidence. But ultimately, common sense prevailed,” he added.

ALSO READ:

LSG opting to back him despite poor form and a negative match-up cost them another game. They are now reeling at the bottom of the table with only two wins in eight games. Perhaps they need to make a tough choice and bring in Matthew Breetzke in place of Pooran. Another loss will effectively end their season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.