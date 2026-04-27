EXPLAINED: Why Was Kartik Tyagi Allowed To Continue Final Over Despite Two Waist-High No Balls in LSG vs KKR IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) sealed a nail-biting thriller over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Super Over today (April 26) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). Earlier, Mohammed Shami hit a six on the final ball off Kartik Tyagi with seven needed to level the scores.

Notably, Kartik Tyagi, who had to defend 17 runs in the final over, was on the verge of being suspended from bowling after two waist-high no-balls to Himmat Singh. According to IPL playing conditions, if a bowler bowls two “dangerous”, he shall be taken out of the bowling attack.

What do the rules say?

In Tyagi’s case, the umpires have had a discussion and reckon that the second high full-toss was not “dangerous”.

Article 41.7 differentiates between an “unfair” and a “dangerous” delivery.

41.7.1: Any delivery, which passes or would have passed, without pitching, above waist height of the

striker standing upright at the popping crease, is to be deemed to be unfair,

41.7.2: A delivery is considered dangerous if the bowler’s end umpire “considers that there is a risk of injury to the striker.”

41.7.4, “Should there be any further dangerous such delivery by the same bowler in that innings, the

umpire shall, when the ball is dead, direct the captain of the fielding side to suspend the bowler

immediately from bowling.

ALSO READ:

Sunil Narine Magic After Rinku Singh’s heroics help Kolkata win LSG vs KKR thriller

Speaking about the LSG vs KKR match, after being put to bat first, Kolkata found themselves in early trouble. They lost three wickets in the powerplay while being reduced to 31/4 in 6.1 overs. It was then Rinku Singh’s heroics, including hitting four maximums in the final over to help KKR post a fighting 155/7 in 20 overs including a personal best of 83* (51). The KKR bowlers then did a good job to make the equation difficult for LSG but a last over fiasco from Kartik Tyagi meant the game went down to Super Over.

Bestowed with the responsibility of bowling the crucial Super Over, Sunil Narine did an impeccable job to get the wickets of Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram on the first and third balls as Lucknow added just a solitary run. With two runs to win, Rinku Singh and Rovman Powell walked out next with Rinku hitting a boundary on the first ball and wrapping up the nerve-wracking contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.