Rinku Singh Heroics Help KKR Claim Revenge Win Over LSG in Super Over; Key Takeaways from LSG vs KKR IPL 2026

Rinku Singh played back-to-back match-winning knocks for KKR in IPL 2026.

The Kolkata Knight Riders have clinched a nail-biting victory over the Lucknow Super Giants in the super over of the LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 match. Previously, a commendable bowling show from Mohsin Khan had found the visitors in trouble during the first innings. But an all-round show from Rinku Singh, at first with the willow, followed by his marvellous fielding efforts, saw the Knights bag their second consecutive win.

The last time these two teams met in the IPL 2026 in Kolkata, a sensational knock from Mukul Chaudhary had snatched victory for LSG from the jaws of defeat. But tonight, the momentum swung back-and-forth multiple times before the Men in Purple finally claimed the win in the maiden super over of the season. Let’s look at 3 key takeaways from the LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 encounter.

KKR Batting Woes Continue

The KKR batters once again failed to put on a show while facing LSG in their eighth fixture of the IPL 2026. The team’s batting unit seemed to be clueless as they are yet to notch up a single noteworthy display apart from their tournament opener against the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the first league-stage match against Lucknow.

However, a stunning rescue-act from Rinku Singh (83 not out off 51 balls) propelled them towards a competitive score of 155/7, while Cameron Green also contributed a crucial 34.

Mohsin Khan Claims Maiden IPL Fifer

The pacer enjoyed a dream evening in the LSG vs KKR match. Mohsin Khan snared his first five-wicket haul in the IPL, reducing the opponents to 73/6 in 11 overs. Apart from the controversial dismissal of Angkrish Raghuvanshi, the 27-year-old had sent back half-of the KKR batting order into the dressing room. He finished off the spell by conceding only 23 runs in his four-over quota, including a maiden.

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Rinku Singh, Sunli Narine Snares Key Victory for KKR

An excellent fightback from the KKR finisher had fuelled them to post a 155 on the board. Coming in at No.6 just after the powerplay, Rinku smashed seven boundaries and five sixes on his way to notch up a pivotal 83 not out off 51 balls. He also grabbed as many as five key catches on the field to keep KKR alive in the game while defending the total.

On the other hand, Sunil Narine also put up a great show with the ball. He dismissed the opponent skipper Rishabh Pant and conceded only 23 runs at an impressive economy rate of 5.75. The Caribbean all-rounder also proved to be the KKR’s match-winner in the Super Over, as he gave away just one run and snared two wickets to almost seal the victory for the side. Eventually, Rinku hit a boundary off the first ball in the Super Over to snare the nerve-wracking match.

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