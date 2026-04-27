Can RCB Finish in Top Two in IPL 2026?

RCB are currently placed second in the IPL 2026 points table.

The IPL 2026 league stage has reached its halfway mark, and the race for making it to the playoffs begins now. The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), have continued their blazing momentum from the previous edition and are well in contention to finish off the group stage among the top four. But the fans are wondering about – can RCB finish in the top two in IPL 2026?

RCB Current Standing in IPL 2026 Points Table

After seven league-stage fixtures of the IPL 2026, the Bengaluru outfit are placed second on the table with 10 points. They have won five matches so far and lost two. Considering the red-hot form of the team, Rajat Patidar and Co. have a strong chance to finish in the top two of the IPL 2026 points table with seven more matches remaining in the group stage.

📊 Quick Take – RCB Playoffs Chances for IPL 2026

✅ Points: 10 from 7 matches

🏏 Wins Needed to Qualify: At least 3 more from remaining 7 games

📉 NRR: +1.101

⚠️ Top Two Chance: Huge chance

🔮 Playoff Chance: Almost certain

RCB Upcoming Fixtures and Their Importance to RCB Qualification

RCB are set to face DC, GT, LSG, MI, and KKR in their next five fixtures of the IPL 2026. All these teams are currently placed in the bottom half of the IPL 2026 points table and each victory will be crucial for them to stay in contention for the playoffs. The franchise would be looking forward to carrying on their momentum against these relatively struggling sides to boost their chances of finishing in the top-two.

However, as of now, the final two group-stage matches could be the most important ones for RCB in deciding their final standing after the IPL 2026 league stage. Alike the previous season, the team would want to book a spot in Qualifier 1 to receive the advantage of an extra opportunity in the knockouts.

April 27: vs Delhi Capitals (Delhi)

vs Delhi Capitals (Delhi) April 30: vs Gujarat Titans (Ahmedabad)

vs Gujarat Titans (Ahmedabad) May 7: vs Lucknow Super Giants (Lucknow)

vs Lucknow Super Giants (Lucknow) May 10: vs Mumbai Indians (Raipur)

vs Mumbai Indians (Raipur) May 13: vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Raipur)

vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Raipur) May 17: vs Punjab Kings (Dharamsala)

vs Punjab Kings (Dharamsala) May 22: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Hyderabad)

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Can RCB Finish in Top Two in IPL 2026?

With 10 points from seven matches, RCB are in a great position to seal a place for the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1. Usually, teams can qualify for the playoffs with at least 16 points. The current form of RCB indicates that they are likely to win more than three matches of their remaining seven encounters, which will definitely take their tally above 16 and also strengthen their net run rate.

But the key matches for RCB from here on will be against the other three sides, who also seem to be great contenders for the IPL 2026 playoffs qualification as well as the top two berths. Firstly, Patidar and Men would have to aim at beating an unstoppable Punjab Kings (PBKS), who are yet to lose a match and are firmly seated on top of the IPL 2026 points table.

The Royal Challengers would want to continue their winning streak against Punjab in their solitary league-stage clash of the IPL 2026, after defeating them thrice out of four fixtures last edition, including Qualifier 1 and the final. A win over PBKS, alongside other favourable results, could also enhance RCB’s chance for a top-spot finish.

Following that, Bengaluru would also want to replicate their IPL 2026 opener heroics against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who have recently gained huge momentum with four back-to-back wins. But before these games, RCB are set to take on the teams who are currently placed in the bottom half of the points table. Winning most of the clashes against these sides will also be crucial to keep alive their top-two finish hopes.

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