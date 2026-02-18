SL vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 38 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 38 between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.
Match no.38 of the T20 World Cup 2026 will have Zimbabwe (ZIM) taking on Sri Lanka (SL) in a Group B fixture. Check out our SL vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction for the game, to be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
Both teams have qualified for the Super 8s and will be vying to top the table. Sri Lanka have won three out of three games, most recently beating Australia by eight wickets. Chasing 182, Pathum Nissanka played an outrageous knock of 100 not out off 52 balls while Kusal Mendis struck his third consecutive fifty.
Zimbabwe have five points from three games, winning two games and the last game ending in a no result. Earlier, they defeated Australia by 23 runs. Defending 169, Blessing Muzarabani took 4 for 17 while Brad Evans picked up three wickets.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, and Pramod Madushan.
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, and Blessing Muzarabani.
The R Premadasa Stadium is a venue where spinners have enjoyed great success over the years. This tournament, however, has witnessed better surfaces for batting. The average first innings score at this ground reads 171 from four games in the tournament.
The weather forecast suggests there could be rain in the afternoon. There’s a 55% chance of precipitation with around 6.5 mm of rain.
Sikandar Raza (ZIM)
Dushmantha Chameera (SL)
Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM)
Pathum Nissanka (SL)
Kusal Mendis (SL)
Brian Bennett (ZIM)
Sri Lanka have won three out of three games and will be the favourites to win here. They have a stronger batting line-up along with a solid bowling attack for home conditions.
