SL vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 38 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 38 between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.

Match no.38 of the T20 World Cup 2026 will have Zimbabwe (ZIM) taking on Sri Lanka (SL) in a Group B fixture. Check out our SL vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction for the game, to be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Both teams have qualified for the Super 8s and will be vying to top the table. Sri Lanka have won three out of three games, most recently beating Australia by eight wickets. Chasing 182, Pathum Nissanka played an outrageous knock of 100 not out off 52 balls while Kusal Mendis struck his third consecutive fifty.

Zimbabwe have five points from three games, winning two games and the last game ending in a no result. Earlier, they defeated Australia by 23 runs. Defending 169, Blessing Muzarabani took 4 for 17 while Brad Evans picked up three wickets.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, and Pramod Madushan.

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, and Blessing Muzarabani.

SL vs ZIM: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The R Premadasa Stadium is a venue where spinners have enjoyed great success over the years. This tournament, however, has witnessed better surfaces for batting. The average first innings score at this ground reads 171 from four games in the tournament.

The weather forecast suggests there could be rain in the afternoon. There’s a 55% chance of precipitation with around 6.5 mm of rain.

Top Player Picks for SL vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

Sikandar Raza (ZIM)

Sikandar Raza has scored 260 runs in the last 10 T20Is at an average of 37 while also picking up seven wickets.

His proven all-round skill set makes him a top fantasy option.

Dushmantha Chameera (SL)

Dushmantha Chameera has been in good rhythm and has picked up two wickets in each of the last two outings.

He has claimed 15 wickets in the previous seven innings at an economy of 7.26.

Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM)

Blessing Muzarabani was outstanding against the Aussies, snaring 4 for 17.

The right-arm pacer has taken 11 wickets in the last five innings at an economy of six.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SL vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

Pathum Nissanka (SL)

Pathum Nissanka is coming off a magnificent century against Australia in the previous game.

He has piled on over 1,200 runs in T20 cricket in the last 12 months at an average of nearly 36 while striking at 160.

Kusal Mendis (SL)

Kusal Mendis has registered three consecutive fifties in the tournament.

He has scored 361 runs in his last 10 T20Is at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 138.

Brian Bennett (ZIM)

Brian Bennett has been in excellent form, hitting 56, 48*, and 64* in the last three appearances.

In the last 10 T20Is, he has scored 355 runs at an average of 44 while striking at 130.

Team for SL vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

SL vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

Sri Lanka have won three out of three games and will be the favourites to win here. They have a stronger batting line-up along with a solid bowling attack for home conditions.

