Priyansh Arya, the Rapid Rise and India T20 Cluster

Priyansh Arya is making headlines with his strong performances in IPL 2026. Could he be the next big contender for an India T20 call-up?

Priyansh Arya delivers consistent fireworks in IPL 2026 for Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings star batter Priyansh Arya has scored 211 runs in five innings at an average of 42.20 and a strike rate of 248.23 in this season so far.

In his most recent match against Lucknow Super Giants, he scored 93 off just 37 balls, including four boundaries and nine sixes. Before that, he made 57 off 20 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad. In the match against Chennai Super Kings, he also scored 39 off just 11 balls.

Not only this season, he has been making headlines since last year. He came into the limelight in the previous season when he made his debut and announced himself on the big stage by scoring a stunning 103 off 42 balls against Chennai Super Kings. He finished that season with 475 runs at an average of 27.94 and a strike rate of 179.24. In IPL 2026, looking at the way he is playing, he is expected to do even better than last season.

Priyansh Arya continues strong domestic form with consistent runs across formats

In domestic cricket as well, while playing for Delhi in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025, he scored 197 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 155.11. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he accumulated 344 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 163.80. In the Delhi Premier League 2025, he smashed 303 runs at an average of 37.88 and a strike rate of 166.48.

With this kind of form and fearless batting, he should be in line as one of the big contenders for an India T20 call-up in the future.

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Priyansh Arya faces stiff competition for India T20 spot amid stacked top-order options

India have a lot of top-order batting options, which means there is very strong competition for places in the T20 team. Even though Priyansh Arya is performing very well in IPL 2026, he may still have to wait for his chance to get an India call-up.

India recently won the T20 World Cup 2026 with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson as their opening pair. Along with them, players like Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal have also been in good form in the IPL, even though they did not feature in that World Cup. Young talent like 15-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi is also making a strong case with his batting. On top of that, Priyansh Arya’s teammate Prabhsimran Singh is also performing well.

Because of so many strong options in the top order, it could affect Priyansh Arya’s chances despite his consistent performances. However, there is still a long way to go in the tournament, and if he continues to play like this, he will keep pushing his case for an India call-up.

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