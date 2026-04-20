SRH vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 31: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 31 between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match no.31 of the IPL 2026. Here’s our SRH vs DC Dream11 prediction for this game, to be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have played six games in the season, winning and losing three each. They are coming off a 10-run win over Chennai Super Kings in the previous game. Abhishek Sharma smashed 59 off 22 while Heinrich Klaasen struck 59 in 39 deliveries to help the team reach 194. Shivang Kumar then snared 3 for 29 with Nitish Kumar Reddy claiming 2 for 31 to hold off CSK.

Delhi Capitals have three wins from their five matches, losing twice. In the previous game, they clinched an impressive six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru away from home. Axar Patel took 2 for 18 as they restricted the home side to 175. KL Rahul blasted 57 off 34 deliveries while Tristan Stubbs remained unbeaten on 60 off 47. David Miller struck a crucial 22 not out in 10 balls.

SRH vs DC Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (c/wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain.

Impact player: Eshan Malinga.

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Lungi Ngidi.

Impact player: Ashutosh Sharma.

SRH vs DC IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium have historically been flat with big scores being a frequent occurrence. However, this season has witnessed some help for new-ball pace. The average first innings score here since IPL 2025 reads 189.

The weather forecast suggests it could be partly cloudy in the evening with only 1% chance of precipitation. Expect the temperature to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

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Top Player Picks for SRH vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Tristan Stubbs (DC)

Tristan Stubbs made an unbeaten 60 off 47 deliveries in the previous game and remains a good fantasy option.

Stubbs has a superb record in the league with 847 runs at an average of 46 while striking at 156, including five half centuries.

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)

Heinrich Klaasen has piled on 283 runs from five innings in the season, with three half centuries.

He has made 1,763 runs in the IPL at an average of 40.57 and strike rate of 165.

Lungi Ngidi (DC)

Lungi Ngidi has been excellent in the tournament, picking up seven wickets from five games at an economy of 8.38.

He has bowled well defensively in the toughest phases.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SRH vs DC Dream11 Prediction

KL Rahul (DC)

KL Rahul was excellent in the previous game, scoring 57 off 34, and struck 92 off 52 earlier in the tournament.

He has scored 707 runs in the IPL since last year at an average of 47 and strike rate of 152.

Abhishek Sharma (SRH)

Abhishek Sharma has hammered 48 off 31, 74 off 28, and 59 off 22 in three of the six games this season.

He has piled on 1,111 runs in the IPL since 2024 at a strike rate of 203 while averaging 34.

Ishan Kishan (SRH)

Ishan Kishan has gone big in a couple of matches this season, blasting 80 off 38 and 91 off 44 deliveries.

Kishan has amassed 745 runs in T20 cricket this year at an average of 38 while striking at 202.

Team for SRH vs DC Dream11 Prediction

SRH vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Sunrisers Hyderabad have a stronger batting unit while Delhi Capitals boast of a better bowling attack. SRH batters have the ability to neutralize DC spinners so expect them to come out on top in this game.

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