Jason Holder Surpasses Rashid Khan To Record Most Wickets in a Calendar Year in T20s
features

Jason Holder Surpasses Rashid Khan To Record Most Wickets in a Calendar Year in T20s

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: December 28, 2025
2 min read
Jason Holder Surpasses Rashid Khan To Record Most Wickets in a Calendar Year in T20s

During the ILT20 match between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Gulf Giants, Jason Holder created history as he surpassed Rashid Khan’s record for the most wickets in a calendar year in T20s.

Consistent performances from Jason Holder in T20s in 2025

The West Indies all-rounder has been in excellent form this year across T20Is and various franchise leagues. He has played 23 T20I matches this year and taken 31 wickets in 22 innings.

This year, he has featured in leagues such as Major League Cricket (MLC), Pakistan Super League (PSL), Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and the International League T20 (ILT20). He represented the Los Angeles Knight Riders in the MLC, where he took nine wickets in eight matches. Playing for Islamabad United in the PSL, he picked up 15 wickets in eight matches. He then turned out for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the CPL and claimed 13 wickets in 10 matches. In the ILT20, representing Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, he has taken 12 wickets in eight matches.

With this, he has now broken the record for the most wickets in a calendar year in T20s. The previous record was held by Rashid Khan, who took 96 wickets in 2018. Due to his impressive performances in T20 cricket, Gujarat Titans bought Holder for INR 7 crore at the IPL 2026 auction.

Apart from Jason Holder, three other West Indies players also features in the list of most wickets in a calendar year in T20s. Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein and Andre Russell are part of it.

Most wickets in a calendar year in T20s

Player WicketsYear
Jason Holder972025
Rashid Khan962018
Dwayne Bravo 872016
Noor Ahmad 852025
Rashid Khan 812022
Rashid Khan 802017
Imran Tahir 792019
Akeal Hosein 792024
Naveen ul-Haq782024
Andre Russell762016

ALSO READ:

Most wickets in T20s in 2025

Jason Holder is set to finish with most wickets in T20s in 2025. Noor Ahmad, who is second on the list with 85 wickets, will not be able to catch him, while Hasan Ali follows with 69 wickets.

Player Wickets
Jason Holder 97
Noor Ahmad 85
Hasan Ali 69
Ali Dawood 63
Rashid Khan 63
Haris Rauf 63
Faheem Ashraf 60
Mohammad Amir 59
Rishad Hossain 59
Riley Meredith59

