Jason Holder Surpasses Rashid Khan To Record Most Wickets in a Calendar Year in T20s

During the ILT20 match between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Gulf Giants, Jason Holder created history as he surpassed Rashid Khan’s record for the most wickets in a calendar year in T20s.

Consistent performances from Jason Holder in T20s in 2025

The West Indies all-rounder has been in excellent form this year across T20Is and various franchise leagues. He has played 23 T20I matches this year and taken 31 wickets in 22 innings.

This year, he has featured in leagues such as Major League Cricket (MLC), Pakistan Super League (PSL), Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and the International League T20 (ILT20). He represented the Los Angeles Knight Riders in the MLC, where he took nine wickets in eight matches. Playing for Islamabad United in the PSL, he picked up 15 wickets in eight matches. He then turned out for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the CPL and claimed 13 wickets in 10 matches. In the ILT20, representing Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, he has taken 12 wickets in eight matches.

With this, he has now broken the record for the most wickets in a calendar year in T20s. The previous record was held by Rashid Khan, who took 96 wickets in 2018. Due to his impressive performances in T20 cricket, Gujarat Titans bought Holder for INR 7 crore at the IPL 2026 auction.

Apart from Jason Holder, three other West Indies players also features in the list of most wickets in a calendar year in T20s. Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein and Andre Russell are part of it.

Most wickets in a calendar year in T20s

Player Wickets Year Jason Holder 97 2025 Rashid Khan 96 2018 Dwayne Bravo 87 2016 Noor Ahmad 85 2025 Rashid Khan 81 2022 Rashid Khan 80 2017 Imran Tahir 79 2019 Akeal Hosein 79 2024 Naveen ul-Haq 78 2024 Andre Russell 76 2016

Most wickets in T20s in 2025

Jason Holder is set to finish with most wickets in T20s in 2025. Noor Ahmad, who is second on the list with 85 wickets, will not be able to catch him, while Hasan Ali follows with 69 wickets.

Player Wickets Jason Holder 97 Noor Ahmad 85 Hasan Ali 69 Ali Dawood 63 Rashid Khan 63 Haris Rauf 63 Faheem Ashraf 60 Mohammad Amir 59 Rishad Hossain 59 Riley Meredith 59

