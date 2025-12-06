Most Hundreds by Wicket-Keeper in ODIs: Quinton de Kock Equals Kumar Sangakkara During IND vs SA 3rd ODI

QDK scored 106 runs off 89 balls.

Quinton de Kock smashed a quick-fire century in the series decider of IND vs SA ODIs at Visakhapatnam on December 6, equalling the legendary Sri Lanka batter Kumar Sangakkara in most hundreds by wicket-keeper in ODIs list.

Let’s take a look at the top names of most hundreds by wicket-keeper in ODIs in detail.

Quinton de Kock

The South Africa opener Quinton de Kock reached 23 centuries with a 106 off 89 balls vs India, levelling Sangakkara in the list of most hundreds by wicket-keeper in ODIs. He notched up his century off just 80 deliveries with a six over square leg. However, de Kock’s stay in the middle was cut short after he was uprooted by pacer Prasidh Krishna. His aggressive approach, coupled with remarkable consistency, also saw him cross the 7000 ODI runs mark. This also marked his record seventh tons against India alone, equaling Sanath Jayasuriya’s record for most ODI hundreds vs India.

Kumar Sangakkara

Sangakkara held the record of most hundreds by wicket-keeper in ODIs for nearly a decade, with 23 hundreds in 404 ODIs with 14234 runs. His elegant left-hand batting showcases his ability to dismantle any bowling attack, and his 15 away hundreds are a testament to his ability to excel in every condition. Despite donning the captaincy and wicket-keeping duties for a significant time, Sangakkara finished his career as the second-highest run-getter in ODIs (now third) until Virat Kohli surpassed him in the list earlier this year.

Shai Hope

West Indies skipper Shai Hope has 19 tons in 141 innings, where he has kept the wickets, placing him third in the list of most hundreds by wicket-keeper in ODIs. His 19 hundreds also put him in second place in the list of most hundreds for the West Indies in the 50-over format. His average of 50.52 displays his technique and consistency. Often rescuing collapses at No. 4/5, he has emerged as the Windies’ run machine in recent times.

Adam Gilchrist

Adam Gilchrist’s 16 hundreds earn him a fourth place in most hundreds by wicket-keeper in ODIs. Gilchrist is largely credited with revolutionising the opening batting with his ultra-aggressive approach. He was a cornerstone of Australia’s golden era from 1999 to 2007, during which they won three back-to-back ODI World Cups. With 9619 runs in 279 innings at an average of 35.89 and a strike rate of 96.94, it underlines his ability to tear down pace and spin equally and win the games for his side single-handedly.

Jos Buttler

England’s former white-ball skipper Jos Buttler boasts 11 tons, which places him fifth on the list of most hundreds by wicketkeeper in ODIs, despite batting in the middle order. His high strike rates and match-winning ability make him a valuable asset for England, having played a major role in his side’s maiden ODI World Cup triumph in 2019. Leading the side in the shortest format, Buttler has guided England to their second T20 World Cup title triumph in 2022.

