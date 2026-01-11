Most Hundreds in SA20: MI Cape Town Opener Ryan Rickelton Tops List

Only nine batters have scored a century in the SA20 so far.

The SA20, which started in 2023, has quickly become one of the most exciting T20 leagues in the world. The tournament has seen local and international players scoring centuries and featuring in the list of Most Hundreds in SA20.

Only a few players have managed to score three figures in an innings and have registered their name in the history books.

Here are some of the batters in the list of most hundreds in SA20.

Ryan Rickelton

MI Cape Town opening wicketkeeper batter Ryan Rickelton is currently at the top of the list for most hundreds in SA20. In the 2026 season, he scored his first and second centuries of the tournament and is leading the charts.

Overall, Rickelton has played 32 matches and batted in 31 innings, scoring 1,329 runs at an average of 47.46 and a strike rate of 164.88. Along with his centuries, he also has eight half centuries to his name.

Shai Hope

Shai Hope is also on the list of players with the most hundreds in SA20. He scored his maiden century in the tournament during the SA20 2026 season against Durban Super Giants, which remains his only hundred so far.

Hope made his debut in the 2026 season and has played six innings. He has scored 228 runs at an average of 45.60 and a strike rate of 150.99.

Kyle Verreynne

Wicketkeeper batter Kyle Verreynne has also scored a century in the tournament and features on the list of players with the most hundreds in SA20. He has previously played for Pretoria Capitals and Paarl Royals and currently represents Joburg Super Kings. Verreynne scored his century in the 2024 season while playing for Pretoria Capitals.

Overall, he has played 23 innings and scored 486 runs at an average of 27.00 and a strike rate of 135.75.

ALSO READ:

Will Jacks

Will Jacks is also on the list of players most hundreds in SA20 with one century. While playing for Pretoria Capitals in the 2024 season, he scored a hundred in the tournament.

Overall, Jacks has played 25 innings and scored 740 runs at an average of 29.60 and a strike rate of 169.72, including six half centuries.

Jordan Hermann

Jordan Hermann, who plays for Sunrisers Eastern Cape, has one century in the SA20, which came in the 2024 season. With that hundred, he is also part of the list of players with the most hundreds in SA20.

Overall, Hermann has played 35 matches in the SA20 and scored 812 runs in 32 innings at an average of 29.00 and a strike rate of 121.01, including four half centuries.

Most Hundreds in SA20

Player Team Innings Hundreds Ryan Rickelton MI Cape Town 31 2 Shai Hope Pretoria Capitals 6 1 Kyle Verreynne Joburg Super Kings/Pretoria Capitals/Paarl Royals 23 1 Will Jacks Pretoria Capitals 25 1 Jordan Hermann Sunrisers Eastern Cape 32 1 Heinrich Klaasen Durban’s Super Giants 34 1 Faf du Plessis Joburg Super Kings 36 1 Rassie van der Dussen MI Cape Town 37 1 Aiden Markram Durban’s Super Giants/Sunrisers Eastern Cape 38 1

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.