Players With 1000 Runs And 100 Wickets In T20Is: Hardik Pandya Achieves Rare Feat During IND vs SA 3rd T20I

He is the only India player on the list.

With the wicket of Tristan Stubbs, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya completed a century of wickets during the IND vs SA T20I at Dharamsala. He also entered the rich list of players with 1000 runs and 100 wickets in T20Is. He has made 79 runs in two matches so far and picked up his second wicket of the series.

So far, only five players have achieved the unique record, and Pandya is the only Indian player in the list. The fifth and the latest entrant is also close to completing 2000 runs.

Let’s look at the top five players with 1000 runs and 100 wickets in T20Is.

Shakib Al Hasan

The former Bangladesh captain, who retired last year, sits at the top of the table of players with 1000 runs and 100 wickets in T20Is. He has amassed 2,551 runs and taken 149 wickets in his 18-year-long T20I career. He had a low batting average, lingering in the early 20s, but took two five-wicket hauls with his slow, left-arm orthodox bowling.

Virandeep Singh

Malaysia’s Virandeep Singh has scored runs in excess of 3,000, while also taking 109 wickets in his T20I career, starting relatively recently, in 2019. The 26-year-old has made up his way quickly in the list of players with 1000 runs and 100 wickets in T20Is. He also has a century to his name, and an overall higher average, touching 38. In his recent game against Singapore, the all-rounder smashed 65 not out off 40 to take his team to victory. However, the slow left-armer didn’t pick up wickets.

Mohammad Nabi

Another spin all-rounder, Mohammad Nabi, makes it in the list of players with 1000 runs and 100 wickets in T20Is. The 40-year-old is still active in the T20I cricket and is expected to add more to his already high tally of 2,400+ runs and 104 wickets. However, the Afghanistan player also has a low batting average of 22. His best bowling spell stands at 4/10.

Sikandar Raza

The Zimbabwe captain, Sikandar Raza, has 2,883 runs and 102 wickets. He keeps his place in the fourth spot on the list of players with 1000 runs and 100 wickets in T20Is. The 39-year-old, with a top score of 133 not out, becomes only the second centurion in the top five. In the recent Pakistan Tri-Series, the leggie took three wickets in four matches.

Hardik Pandya

Pandya is the only pace all-rounder among the players with 1000 runs and 100 wickets in T20Is. He is only 61 runs away from completing 2,000 runs in the format. The 32-year-old is coming on the back of a crucial injury that he sustained in the Asia Cup 2025. He is expected to play a key role in India’s ongoing series against South Africa and the upcoming tour against New Zealand. Pandya will be one of India’s mainstays for the T20 World Cup 2026, starting in February at home.

Top 10 Players With 1000 Runs And 100 Wickets in T20Is

Player Name Country Career Span Matches Runs Batting Average Wickets Bowling Average Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh 2006–2024 129 2551 23.19 149 20.91 Virandeep Singh Malaysia 2019–2025 111 3180 37.85 109 14.02 Mohammad Nabi Afghanistan 2010–2025 145 2417 22.37 104 28.35 Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe 2013–2025 127 2883 25.74 102 22.93 Hardik H Pandya India 2016–2025 123 1939 28.10 100 26.78 Aizaz Khan Hong Kong 2014–2025 96 1026 15.54 99 21.51 Shahid Afridi Pakistan 2006–2018 99 1416 17.92 98 24.44 DM Nakrani Uganda 2019–2025 82 1144 25.42 96 15.29 Imran Anwar Bahrain 2019–2025 101 1101 18.04 92 22.68 Aqib Iqbal Austria 2019–2025 79 1021 23.74 88 20.57

