KKR Pacer Blessing Muzarabani Agent Hits Back at PCB After PSL Ban Over IPL 2026 Move

The agent of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Blessing Muzarabani has strongly reacted to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after the bowler received a two-year PSL ban.

Blessing Muzarabani was first announced as a replacement player for Islamabad United in the PSL for a deal worth PKR 11 million.

However, he later pulled out and signed for Kolkata Knight Riders as a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman.

After this, the Pakistan Cricket Board banned him from the tournament for two seasons, saying it was due to a contract breach.

Agent claims Blessing Muzarabani never received an official contract

But Muzarabani’s agency, World Sports Xchange, has now challenged the decision and said that he cannot be blamed for breaking a contract that was never officially given.

“We’ve remained quiet publicly over the last 6 weeks because we did not wish to create or cause anymore animosity for the Pakistan Super League/Pakistan Cricket Board than they had already created for themselves,” his agent said via statement.

“However, due to the voluminous and disgusting nature of criticism directed at Blessing via social media, I will no longer stay silent,” the statement added.

PSL deal depended on NOC, but no contract was provided

The agency of Blessing Muzarabani said that talks with Islamabad United were only at an early stage and no official contract was signed yet. They also said a No Objection Certificate from Zimbabwe Cricket was still pending.

They further claimed that the franchise announced his signing on social media even before the paperwork was completed.

“Blessing was approached about a playing opportunity for the 2026 PSL, with a deal agreed subject to obtaining a No Objection Certificate from Zimbabwe Cricket. An NOC canna be obtained without a contract from the PSL. Despite a public announcement, no contract was ever provided. You simply cannot breach a contract you have never received, the agency,” the statement further added.

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KKR pacer made instant impact but hasn’t featured lately

Blessing Muzarabani made an instant impact for KKR in IPL 2026, picking up 4/41 in his second match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, he hasn’t featured in the last few matches due to team combination.

Before that, in the T20 World Cup 2026, he took 13 wickets and finished as the joint second-highest wicket-taker.

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