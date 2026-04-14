KKR Pacer Blessing Muzarabani Banned for Two Years After Turning Down PSL Contract for IPL 2026

KKR fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani has been banned for two years after leaving his PSL contract for IPL 2026.

PCB Bans Blessing Muzarabani for Two Years After Turning Down PSL Contract for IPL 2026

Blessing Muzarabani got a chance as a replacement player for Islamabad United. However, he left that contract after Kolkata Knight Riders picked him as a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman in the IPL.

Initially, he had gone unsold at both the IPL and PSL auctions. But after turning down the PSL contract for IPL, he has now been banned for two years by the PCB.

“Following a thorough disciplinary review, the PCB has announced that Zimbabwean cricketer Blessing Muzarabani is declared ineligible to participate in the next two (2) editions of the HBL PSL, effective immediately. This decision stems from a fundamental failure to honor agreed-upon commitments, an action that undermines the professional framework of the league,” PCB statement.

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Muzarabani was one of the standout bowlers in the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup, where he took 13 wickets and finished as the joint second-highest wicket-taker.

He made an instant impact for KKR in IPL 2026, picking up 4/41 in his second match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Spencer Johnson and Dasun Shanaka Could Also Face Similar Ban

Spencer Johnson and Dasun Shanaka are two other players who left their PSL contracts to join the IPL this season. Johnson has joined CSK as a replacement for Nathan Ellis, while Dasun Shanaka has joined Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for Sam Curran.

Last season, Corbin Bosch withdrew from his PSL contract to join Mumbai Indians. He had earlier been picked by Peshawar Zalmi. He was banned for one season, but now the ban has been increased to two years for players like Muzarabani. A similar action could also be taken against Spencer Johnson and Dasun Shanaka.

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