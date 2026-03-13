Blessing Muzarabani Drops Major Hint, KKR Confrims Mustafizur Rahman Replacement in IPL 2026

Blessing Muzarabani dropped a major hint about a possible move to KKR as the franchise werre on the lookout to find a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026).

Blessing Muzarabani Among Names Linked With KKR for Mustafizur Rahman Replacement in IPL 2026

There have been rumours that Blessing Muzarabani could be one of the potential replacements for Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR had picked Mustafizur Rahman during the IPL 2026 Auction for a huge price of INR 9.20 crore. However, he had to be released by the franchise due to the India–Bangladesh political conflict. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asked the franchise to take this step.

As a result, they now have one overseas slot available which they can use. Since there are not many pacers available in the market, Muzarabani could be one of the players they might pick.

Recently, he has also started following KKR and Andre Russell on Instagram, which has further increased the speculation about him joining the team. He currently follows only three IPL teams. These are Lucknow Super Giants, where he worked as a net bowler in 2022, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, for whom he joined as a replacement for Lungi Ngidi in IPL 2025, and now Kolkata Knight Riders.

Now KKR has only confirmed the news with an official announcement on their social media handles.

Meanwhile, Matheesha Pathirana, who was ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026 due to injury, is also doubtful for the upcoming season.

The same situation applies to Harshit Rana, who was also ruled out of the tournament. Because of this, KKR’s pace department could face problems and the team may need replacements. One replacement they can make right now is for Mustafizur Rahman.

In February, Muzarabani joined Islamabad United as a replacement for Shamar Joseph for Pakistan Super League 2026. To play in the IPL, he would have to leave his PSL contract, similar to what Corbin Bosch did in IPL 2025 when Mumbai Indians signed him as a replacement. However, doing so could lead to consequences, as he may be banned from playing in the PSL for one year.

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Blessing Muzarabani Impressed With Strong T20 World Cup 2026 Performance

Blessing Muzarabani had a very good campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026 for Zimbabwe and helped his team reach the Super 8 stage. In six matches, he took 13 wickets and had an economy rate of 7.88. He finished as the joint second highest wicket taker in the tournament. His best performance came against Australia, where he took 4/17. He also picked up at least one wicket in every match.

Being a tall fast bowler, he can generate good bounce and trouble the batters. He has also played recently in subcontinent conditions, which could make him a good option for the IPL 2024 champions as a replacement.

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