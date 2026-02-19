3 Key Areas India Need To Fix Before T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Stage

The Indian team have looked in stellar form, having qualified for the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 after remaining unbeaten in the group stage with four wins in four games. With a chance to become the first team in history to defend the title successfully, the Men in Blue will now look to continue their momentum when they kickstart the high-octane Super 8 stage.

However, despite their strong showing, there are a few areas that need to be worked upon and fixed as Suryakumar Yadav & Co head into the business end of the tournament.

India Super 8 Fixtures T20 World Cup 2026

vs X4 (South Africa) Feb 22, Ahmedabad

vs X2 (Zimbabwe), Feb 26, Chennai

vs X3 (West Indies), Mar 1, Kolkata

Let’s take a look at the three factors which India should address ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8.

Abhishek Sharma needs to break jinx

One of the most explosive batters in the Indian batting lineup, the dynamic opener is yet to score his first runs in the tournament after registering a hat-trick of ducks. Abhishek got out playing a big shot in each of the games and he can opt to give himself some more time in the middle to assess the conditions better before he unleashes himself. With a big game against the Proteas lined up next, India will strongly hope that Abhishek Sharma manages to break his jinx.

Sixth bowler issues

Another struggle for the Indian team has been with their extra sixth bowler. While Jasprit, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya has shouldered pace bowling duties with Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel combining to spearhead the spin department, the sixth bowler options have not been able to deliver in the role. In the match against Pakistan, SKY tried Tilak Varma and Ronku Singh. While Tilak was decent, leaking 11 runs from two overs and returned with a wicket, Rinku struggled giving away nine runs. In the their final group-stage match against Netherlands, the problem got highlighted more after Abhishek Sharma and Shivam Dube went at economies of 10.0 and 11.67 respectively.

LHB vs right-arm off spin struggle

This matchup will be a major concern for India and they have already been exploited for the same. With the management preferring left-handers, there is a total of six players in the role in the top eight. Opponents have predictably opted to use right-arm off-spin to counter and it had worked.

India have been dismissed 11 times by right-arm off-spin, the joint-most alongside Nepal, of which eight were left-handed batters. Their scoring rate (6.36) and average (11) against off-spinners are the second-worst in the tournament.

With India set to play their Super 8 games in Ahmedabad, Chennai and Kolkata, which are all spin-friendly surfaces, the Indian batters need to be extremely mindful of this unwanted statistics.

