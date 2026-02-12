6,6,6,6,4- Mad Hitting From Ishan Kishan to Blast 20-ball Fifty in IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 [WATCH]

India wicketkeeper-batter and opener Ishan Kishan continued his sublime form, this time against Namibia in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Coming off a stellar domestic season, followed by impressive displays in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand in the buildup to the ICC event, Ishan now blasted a 20-ball fifty in the IND vs NAM contest today (February 12).

Notably, this is Ishan’s quickest fifty in the format, eclipsing his 21-ball feat achieved earlier this year during the New Zealand series. It was en route to his fifty against Namibia that Ishan went absolutely berserk in the final over of the powerplay.

After a dot on the first ball, Ishan Kishan took Namibian pacer JJ Smit to the cleaners. The dynamic left-hander smacked him four consecutive maximums before finishing off the over with a boundary to rack up a staggering 28 runs off it. In the process, India finished the powerplay with a massive 86/0.

Ishan eventually finished on 24-ball 61, hitting six boundaries and five sixes at an extravagant strike rate of 254.17.

Ishan Kishan form before T20 World Cup 2026

After being out of the Indian side for close to two years, Ishan Kishan made a return just before the T20 World Cup 2026 after his stellar show in domestic cricket where he finished as the leading wicket-taker in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT 2025-26). Ishan smacked 517 runs at a stellar average of 57.44 including two centuries and as many fifties before doing an encore against the Kiwis.

Against New Zealand, he finished as the second-highest run-scorer with 215 runs in four innings at 53.75, comprising a century and a fifty.

India inch closer to 200 in IND vs NAM

Speaking about the IND vs NAM clash, the Indian batters dominate the proceedings as they race towards the 200-run mark. Put the bat first, India were off to a flying start by openers Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson. While Ishan managed to convert his start into a fifty, Sanju fell prey to a soft dismissal on 8-ball 20 after hitting three sixes and a boundary.

India next faced a minor hiccup after losing Tilak Varma (25 off 21 balls) and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (12 off 13 balls) in quick succession but Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube have managed to make amends.

At the time of writing this report, the Indian scoreboard currently read 168/4 in 15 overs.

