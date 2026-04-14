Ishan Kishan Reveals Why He Did Not Keep Wickets in SRH vs RR IPL 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) stand-in skipper Ishan Kishan has opened up on why he did not don the wicketkeeping gloves in the clash against Rajasthan Royals tonight (April 13) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). In place of Kishan, it was young SRH wicketkeeper-batter Salil Arora who took up the responsibilities behind the stumps.

Ishan highlighted communication struggles behind the move and also hinted that it might be the case going forward. Notably, the dynamic left-hander is currently leading the side in the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins.

Echoing in the same lines, Ishan Kishan said during the post-match presentation of SRH vs RR,

“I think, as a captain, I felt, there was some miscommunication going on. Sometimes your keeping, time is not there. You’re not able to communicate with your bowlers what the plans are. So it’s better to be there, discuss with them what they’re going to bowl so that we can… set the field accordingly. And that was the plan and I think it worked pretty well for us. (is that the way going forward?) Hopefully, yes.”

However, it remains to be seen if Ishan continues fielding or will go back to wicketkeeping once the Aussie returns from injury.

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Speaking about the SRH vs RR contest, it turned out to be a one-sided affair as Hyderabad sealed the contest by a comprehensive margin of 57 runs and handed the Royals their first defeat of the season after they won four on the trot. Batting first, SRH posted a towering total of 216/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of an explosive 44-ball 91 from Ishan.

Coming to the chase, the Royals were dented even before they could begin their innings properly. In the very first over, SRH debutant Praful Hinge took three wickets and scripted the record for becoming the first bowler in IPL history to take three scalps in the first over of an innings. He removed big-hitters Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel and the young Lhuan-dre Pretorius all on duck.

Next, it was another fast bowling debutant Sakib Hussain who struck in the second over as Royals lost their fourth wicket in Yashasvi Jaiswal. Praful continued the momentum in the third over to remove Riyan Parag as RR lost half their side within the powerplay. While Ravindra Jadeja (45 off 32) and Donovan Ferreira (69 off 44) next scripted a valiant fightback with a 118-run stand for the sixth wicket, Sakib removed Ferreira and took two more wickets at death as RR were bundled out for 159 in 19 overs.

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