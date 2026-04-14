‘I Just Wanted His Wicket’: How Praful Hinge Planned to Dismiss Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on the First Ball in SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Clash

Praful Hinge revealed that he had planned to dismiss Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on the very first ball in the SRH vs RR IPL 2026 clash.

Praful Hinge Opens Up on His Plan to Dismiss Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on the First Ball

Speaking at the post match presentation, Praful Hinge mentioned that dismissing Sooryavanshi was the most satisfying moment for him as the batter was in excellent form. He had already told a few people that he would get him out on the very first ball with a bouncer.

“The best one was the first wicket of Sooryavanshi, because he was in form. I had already told a couple of people that I would get him out on the very first ball, either with a bouncer or in some way. I just wanted his wicket on the first ball. That was the plan,” Praful said.

Three Wickets in First Over

Everyone knows how good and destructive Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been this season. He just needs 10 to 15 balls to change the course of a match. Getting him out on the very first ball was a big boost for SRH and debutant Praful Hinge.

Not only Sooryavanshi, he also took the wickets of Dhruv Jurel, who is also in very good form, and Rajasthan Royals debutant Lhuan-dre Pretorius. He became the first bowler in IPL history to take three wickets in the first over.

After that, in his next over, he dismissed skipper Riyan Parag, and at that stage RR were 9/5. Praful finished with bowling figures of 4/34 in his four overs, one of those debut performances that will be remembered for a very long time.

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Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain Star as SRH Secure Dominant Win Against RR

Talking about the match, SRH were put in to bat first and they lost the wicket of Abhishek Sharma on the very first ball. Even Travis Head was not able to time the ball properly and was dismissed for 18 off 18 balls. But stand-in skipper Ishan Kishan scored a wonderful 91 off 44 balls. Heinrich Klaasen made 40, and quick cameos from Nitish Kumar Reddy and Sanil Arora helped Sunrisers Hyderabad post 216 for 6 in their 20 overs.

In reply, SRH debutants Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain were on fire. Praful took the wickets of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, and Lhuan-dre Pretorius in the very first over. Then Sakib got the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Praful later dismissed Riyan Parag. At that stage, it was almost over for RR. However, Donovan Ferreira and Ravindra Jadeja put on a 118-run partnership to help them get past 150. Ferreira scored 69, Jadeja made 45, and Tushar Deshpande added 25.

Praful and Sakib took four wickets each, while Eshan Malinga picked two, helping SRH win by 57 runs. It was their second win of the season.

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