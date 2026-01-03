Arshdeep Singh Picks Timely Five-Wicket Haul in Vijay Hazare Trophy Ahead of New Zealand ODIs

will play another match in the tournament on January 6 against Goa.

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 season, Arshdeep Singh, representing Punjab, took a five-wicket haul against Sikkim at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground.

Arshdeep Singh shines as Punjab dominate with the ball

In the match, Punjab chose to bowl first and bowled out Sikkim for just 75 runs in the first innings. The pick of the bowlers was Arshdeep Singh, who took a five wicket haul.The left arm pacer bowled 10 overs, conceded 34 runs, and had an economy rate of just 3.4 runs per over, including one maiden over. Arshdeep took the wickets of Pranesh Chettri, Kranthi Kumar, Palzor Tamang, Lee Yong Lepcha, and Ankur Malik.

Other than Arshdeep, Sukhdeep Bajwa and Mayank Markande took two wickets each, while Gurnoor Brar claimed one wicket.These were Arshdeep’s best figures in List A cricket as he registered his third five wicket haul. The pacer was playing his first match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 season. Shubman Gill was also expected to play but missed the match due to food poisoning.

In reply, Punjab chased down the target in just 6.2 overs, winning by 10 wickets. Harnoor Singh scored 22 not out off 13 balls, while skipper Prabhsimran Singh made 53 not out off 26 balls, including four fours and five sixes. This was Punjab’s fourth win in five matches this season.

Arshdeep Singh likely to lead India’s pace attack in ODI series against New Zealand

With the ODI series against New Zealand starting from January 11, the selection committee is set to announce the squad soon, and Arshdeep’s name is likely to be included. Jasprit Bumrah may be rested as India also have a T20I series against New Zealand followed by the World Cup. As a result, Arshdeep Singh is expected to lead the pace attack in the ODI series, and his current form is a very positive sign for India.

He did not get many opportunities in ODIs in 2025, as he played only six matches and in which he took 10 wickets. To cement his place in the ODI side, he will need to deliver performances like this regularly, especially as India’s focus after the T20 World Cup will shift to the ODI World Cup in 2027, which will be held in South Africa.

In ODIs, the pacer has taken 22 wickets in 13 innings so far. He has also been selected for the T20 World Cup 2026.

