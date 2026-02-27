‘Silenced His Doubters’ – Former India Great Commends Abhishek Sharma for Composed Knock Against Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2026

Abhishek Sharma returned to form with a fierce 55 against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Legendary Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar has heaped praise on Abhishek Sharma as he got back among the runs with a blistering 30-ball 55 against Zimbabwe in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Sunil Gavaskar Applauds Abhishek Sharma for Stunning Comeback Against Zimbabwe

Coming into the mega T20 championship, many had believed that Abhishek would set the stage ablaze, considering a fiery run of form ahead of the tournament. But things did not unfold as it was expected. The cricketing fraternity was shocked to witness three consecutive ducks from the swashbuckling batter, who often sends the first delivery into the stands.

“We know how good Abhishek Sharma is as a batter. He silenced his doubters with this knock of 55 runs against Zimbabwe. He took that extra time to start his innings. There was a method to his batting. He respected the off spinner, didn’t take any kind of risks and played in a calm and a composed manner,” stressed Gavaskar in a JioHotstar show.

Following a 15-run outing against South Africa, the 25-year-old was finally back in touch in the must-win clash facing Zimbabwe. But this time, his innings looked more composed than a whirlwind show with the willow. The former World Cup winner also lauded the youngster for making a swift comeback from his rough patch.

“In this game, he actually played a defensive shot. He defended the ball. I was surprised to see that because we don’t usually see Abhishek do that. Every cricketer goes through a rough patch of not scoring runs in back-to-back games. It is about how much you learn from it,” he added.

Abhishek Sharma Would Be Key in IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 Knock-out Clash

The battle of net run rate was already out of the equation with the Proteas winning their game against the Caribbeans before the IND vs ZIM fixture. Now, after registering a huge 72-run victory over Zimbabwe last night, the India vs West Indies match on March 1 will operate as a virtual quarter-final.

The all-important IND vs WI fixture in Kolkata will decide which side will advance to the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals. This scenario makes it yet another do-or-die clash for the title-holders, and another much-needed explosive knock from Abhishek Sharma would be crucial for the team’s knockout hopes.

