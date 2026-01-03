Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel Slam Maiden List A Centuries, Varun Chakravarthy Four-wicket Haul — Full Roundup of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 Round 5

Following the new BCCI rule, multiple star Indian players are featuring in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. Some of them have also put up remarkable shows for their respective domestic teams. Let’s check the top moments of VHT 2025-26 Day 5 here.

Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel Notch Up Maiden List A Tons

Both star India all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel scored their maiden List A tons on the fifth day of the VHT 2025-26. Amidst a poor batting display by Baroda, Hardik’s 92-ball 133 carried the innings to post a competitive total of 293/9.

His knock included eight boundaries and 11 maximums, striking at a fierce rate of 144.56. Only three other batters, apart from the 32-year-old, managed to score 20-plus runs in the innings against Vidarbha.

On the other hand, Axar also brought up an 130-run knock off only 111 deliveries facing Andhra Pradesh. Following a few early stumbles, his century stabilised Gujarat’s innings before Vishal Jayswal and Ravi Bishnoi recorded a strong finish to propel the total to 318/9.

Varun Chakravarthy Bags Four-wicket Haul

Tamil Nadu spinner Varun Chakravarthy has taken a brilliant four-wicket haul against Rajasthan, conceding just 25 runs in his 10 overs. Coming on the back of three consecutive defeats, his heroics helped the team to bundle out the opposition for only 225 runs under 47 overs.

Gurjapneet Singh and Sonu Yadav contributed two scalps apiece, while Sai Kishore and Washington Sundar snared one wicket each.

Arshdeep Singh Scalps Match-winning Fifer

Another Team India bowler registered a destructive performance on his return to domestic cricket. Representing Punjab, Arshdeep Singh bagged a fierce five-wicket haul, conceding only 34 runs. His blazing pace saw Sikkim bundled out for just 75 runs under 23 overs, as Sukhdeep Bajwa and Mayank Markande also snared two, while Gurnoor Brar picked up one wicket.

