India Drop Hints on Ravi Bishnoi Selection for T20 World Cup 2026 As Washington Sundar’s Replacement

India have hinted that Ravi Bishnoi could be included in the T20 World Cup 2026 squad as a replacement for Washington Sundar if required.

India Monitor Washington Sundar Fitness as Ravi Bishnoi Stays in Contention

Washington Sundar has been out since he felt severe discomfort in his lower ribs while bowling during the first ODI against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on January 11. He was ruled out of the rest of the ODI series and the ongoing T20I series. Ravi Bishnoi was included in the team for the T20I series in his place.

Sundar has been named in India’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad, but considering his fitness and recovery, the team management is keeping options open if he does not get fully fit in time. There is an update that he is recovering well and has started batting at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. However, if he gets ruled out, India may look to include Bishnoi in the world cup squad.

Signs Why Ravi Bishnoi Could Replace Washington Sundar in T20 World Cup 2026 Squad if Needed

In the fourth T20I against New Zealand, India made only one change, bringing in Arshdeep Singh for Ishan Kishan, who was out due to a niggle.The five bowlers for the match were Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Hardik Pandya, and Ravi Bishnoi.

Bishnoi has also been given game time, playing in the third and fourth T20Is of the series. In the third match, he bowled 2/18, and in the fourth match, he took 1/49. Even though Bishnoi is not part of the World Cup squad, giving him game time suggests he could replace Sundar if needed.

Suryakumar Yadav, in the post-match presentation, said that they wanted to give game time to all players who are part of the World Cup squad. Except for Shreyas Iyer, who replaced Tilak Varma for this series, all the other players got a chance to feature in the playing XI.

