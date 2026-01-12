India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Plans Hit by Multiple Injury Concerns.

India have multiple injury concerns ahead of T20 World Cup 2026.

India have been plagued with numerous injury concerns just ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. As if Tilak Varma injury weren’t enough, Washington Sundar injury in the opening ODI against New Zealand further adds to the misery.

Sundar won’t participate in the series anymore, suggesting his issue is more severe than initially anticipated. Then, Rishabh Pant injury is another major concern, even if he wasn’t part of the T20 World Cup 2026 squad.

Tilak Varma injury

Tilak Varma injury came during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26, when he complained of acute testicular pain in Rajkot and was rushed to the hospital. The scans confirmed Testicular Torsion, for which he required immediate surgery.

Later, Tilak was discharged from the hospital and has been recovering well, though he won’t participate in the initial three T20Is against New Zealand, which will serve as final preparation for the T20 World Cup 2026. While he is expected to recover in time for the tournament, the BCCI may still be planning for a worst-case scenario by considering potential backup options.

Here are potential replacements for Tilak Varma in case he doesn’t recover:

Shreyas Iyer: Shreyas Iyer is the best possible replacement for Tilak Varma. He plays spin well, can be flexible with his batting position, and showed improvement against pace in IPL 2025.

KL Rahul: KL Rahul played a few matches in the middle order for Delhi Capitals (DC) and did reasonably well. Considering his superior skills against pace and spin, Rahul can be another option to look at, especially after his recent work on intent.

Washington Sundar injury

Washington Sundar injury in the opening ODI against New Zealand has ruled him out of the series, and he will undergo further scans before treatment. His participation in the T20 World Cup 2026 remains in jeopardy.

This comes as a massive blow for India, given that he is among the two spin-bowling all-rounders in the squad and will be vital at some stage of the tournament. For now, the BCCI expects him to recover rather quickly and make a timely return, but his chances of playing a role in the mega event have reduced after yesterday’s setback.

Here are potential replacements for Washington Sundar if he is ruled out:

Krunal Pandya: Krunal Pandya might be the closest in terms of skills with both bat and ball, and he found ample success in IPL 2025. He has been out of setup for a while, but India won’t mind recalling him, given his vast experience.

Nitish Kumar Reddy: Nitish Kumar Reddy might not be a spin-bowling all-rounder, but India can opt for him since he contributes with both bat and ball. The Indian management likes having all-rounders in the squad, and he ticks that box.

Currently, Rishabh Pant and Riyan Parag are already injured, so they might not be considered. For now, India will hope both Tilak and Washington recover in time for the T20 World Cup 2026, and they don’t need replacements.

