Rishabh Pant Ruled Out of New Zealand ODIs, Dhruv Jurel Named Replacement

Rishabh Pant last played an ODI in July 2024.

India have suffered a big blow just before the start of the ODI series against New Zealand, as wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the series.

Rishabh Pant out of New Zealand ODIs, Dhruv Jurel takes his place

The BCCI confirmed that Pant felt sudden discomfort in his right side while batting in the nets during India’s practice session on Saturday afternoon at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

He was immediately taken for MRI scans, and the BCCI medical team consulted an expert about his condition. Pant has been diagnosed with a side strain (oblique muscle tear) and will miss the ODI series.

Dhruv Jurel has been named as Pant’s replacement and has joined the squad.

India Updated Squad for New Zealand ODIs

Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (WK).

Having last played an ODI in July 2024, Rishabh Pant has featured in 31 matches, scoring 871 runs, including one century and five half centuries, at an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 106.21.

Dhruv Jurel joins India squad after impressive Vijay Hazare Trophy performance

Dhruv Jurel, who is yet to make his ODI debut, will be a backup for KL Rahul in this series. He comes into the squad on the back of impressive form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, where he played for Uttar Pradesh. Jurel scored 558 runs in seven innings at an average of 93.00 and a strike rate of 122.90, including two centuries and four half centuries, making him the third joint leading run-scorer in the tournament so far.

India have never lost an ODI series to New Zealand

India will start their ODI series against New Zealand at the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium (BCA) in Kotambi, Vadodara, which will host its first men’s international match. The second ODI will take place at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on January 14, and the third and final match will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on January 18.

India have never lost an ODI series to New Zealand, but they will be mindful of the Kiwi team’s performance in 2024, when they whitewashed India in the Test series.

