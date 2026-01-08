BCCI Shares Official Update on Tilak Varma Injury; Confirms Availability for IND vs NZ T20Is

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) has released an official update regarding Tilak Varma injury and his availability for the upcoming IND vs NZ T20Is. Earlier, it was known that the left-hander had undergone surgery for an abdominal injury that he picked up during the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT 2025-26), putting uncertainty over his availability for the NZ series and the subsequent T20 World Cup 2026.

The BCCI have now confirmed that Tilak will miss the first three matches of the series, starting January 21 with a call on the final two matches to be taken after further assessment.

The statement also confirmed, “He was discharged from the hospital on Thursday morning and is scheduled to fly back to Hyderabad on Friday. He is currently stable and progressing well.” “Tilak will resume physical training and gradually return to skill-based activities once his symptoms have fully resolved and wound healing is satisfactory.”

Who will replace Tilak Varma in IND vs NZ T20Is?

An official announcement is yet to come but there are some names who are on the top of the list as contenders to replace Tilak Varma. These players can find themselves in squad for the short-format series against the Kiwis and the provisional squad of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Shubman Gill – Appointed as vice captain and dropped for the ICC event, Shubman Gill is a tremendous batter and can be given a chance despite a recent lean show in T20Is.

– Appointed as vice captain and dropped for the ICC event, Shubman Gill is a tremendous batter and can be given a chance despite a recent lean show in T20Is. Shreyas Iyer – The ODI vice-captain is the top contender as replacement after returning from the spleen injury on the Australia tour and scored a fifty on return in the VHT 2025-26, adding to his stellar IPL season as captain of Punjab Kings.

– The ODI vice-captain is the top contender as replacement after returning from the spleen injury on the Australia tour and scored a fifty on return in the VHT 2025-26, adding to his stellar IPL season as captain of Punjab Kings. Rishabh Pant– If India wants a left-handed replacement, the wicketkeeper-batter can be an addition. He played in the previous T20 World Cup 2024 which India won but with Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan already in the side, the likelihood is less.

