Mohammed Siraj Hit in the Nets by Hardik Pandya; Injury Scare Ahead of IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash

India face a major injury scare ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8. Notably, India have been placed in Group 1 of the Super 8 stage and will kickstart the phase in a high-octane clash against the Proteas on Sunday (February 22). However, ahead of the IND vs SA clash, star pacer Mohammed Siraj suffered an injury in the nets.

Brought into the squad as a replacement for Harshit Rana, who was ruled out due to a knee injury during the warm-up fixture against South Africa prior to the start of the ICC event, Siraj has now been the latest concern after injuring himself.

What had happened was Mohammed Siraj received a blow to his left knee off a Hardik Pandya shot and he fell flat on the ground after hobbling out of the net. Soon, he was attended by the physios and he eventually managed to make a return but still looked to be struggling.

An official confirmation regarding the extent of injury is yet to come.

India T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Qualification scenario

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side advanced to the Super 8 stage after remaining unbeaten in the group stages and finishing with eight points. Placed in Group A, the Men in Blue secured wins in all four games and claimed the top spot in the group standings.

India have now been placed in Group 1 of the Super 8 stage. The other teams in the group are South Africa, West Indies and Zimbabwe. Interestingly, all four teams were respective group toppers in the initial phase and are unbeaten so far in the tournament.

India Super 8 Fixtures T20 World Cup 2026

vs X4 (South Africa) Feb 22, Ahmedabad

vs X2 (Zimbabwe), Feb 26, Chennai

vs X3 (West Indies), Mar 1, Kolkata

Can India qualify for T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal?

Speaking about the India semifinal qualification scenario, if they manage to win all three games, India will have fate in their own hands. With two wins, they will have to hope for other results going their way along with having a superior NRR. Defending champions India are the clear favourites in the group and are expected to top the points table once again.

