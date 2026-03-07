“He’s Human As Well” – New Zealand Star Plays Down Jasprit Bumrah Threat Ahead of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

New Zealand star Glenn Phillips shares his view on Jasprit Bumrah ahead of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final

New Zealand know how dangerous Bumrah can be, but they will hope that things go their way and can take advantage if he does not have his best outing.

Glenn Phillips spoke about Bumrah during the media interaction on Friday, March 6, and said that even a top bowler like him can have an off day.

“He’s human as well. He is allowed to have a bad day, as are the rest of us. So hopefully we have a good day against him,” Phillips said.

Phillips also said that New Zealand had a good experience facing Bumrah in the bilateral series earlier. He added that Bumrah is a quality bowler with many variations and is very effective at bowling yorkers, especially in the death overs.

In the T20I bilateral series between India and New Zealand, the Kiwis did a good job of handling Bumrah as he took four wickets in four matches. His figures in the series were 0/29 in 3 overs, 3/17 in 4 overs, 1/38 in 4 overs, and 0/58 in 4 overs. According to Bumrah’s standards, these numbers were not up to the mark, but later in the T20 World Cup 2026 he regained his form.

“Obviously we had a really good trip against him in the bilateral series as well but he’s a class bowler,” he added.

England used a defensive approach against Bumrah and could score only 14 runs off his last two overs. Bumrah finished the match with figures of 1/33 in four overs. Other than him and Hardik Pandya, every other bowler from both teams conceded more than 10 runs per over.

Because England played defensively against Bumrah, they had to score many runs in the last overs and eventually lost the match by seven runs.

“It’s [defensive approach against Bumrah] not necessarily going to be that, per se. As I said, a bowler is allowed to miss, and if he happens to miss, we do have to put it away. That also means that if he does bowl, well, we have to accommodate for other things and adapt,” he further said.

Jasprit Bumrah picked crucial wickets in the last two matches

In the last two matches, Bumrah picked up crucial wickets at the right time. In the Super 8 match against the West Indies, he took the wickets of Shimron Hetmyer and Roston Chase in the same over, which helped India restrict the West Indies to under 200. Similarly, against England in the semi final, he dismissed Harry Brook with a slower ball. Before that match, Brook was in terrific form.

It will be interesting to see how the New Zealand batters play Bumrah, as Tim Seifert and Finn Allen like to dominate in the powerplay.

