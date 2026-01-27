Why Ravi Bishnoi Deserves A Return To India T20I Squad

He was leading spin attack of India before the revival of Varun Chakaravarthy.

Ravi Bishnoi has been in a tough position for nearly a year that several Indian cricketers often face. He was good enough to be mentioned but not good enough to make the India playing XI, especially after Varun Chakravarthy’s revival after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. During the third T20I against New Zealand on Sunday, the leg-spinner finally got his opportunity again and quietly reminded everyone of his ability.

The figures of 2/18 from Ravi Bishnoi may not seem like a big deal, but on a day when only Jasprit Bumrah (3/17) performed better, his control in the middle overs was impressive and encouraging. And when there’s no clarity on the availability of Washington Sundar, who has been nursing an injury.

Ravi Bishnoi’s Struggles in IPL 2025

But that has not come easily. Ravi Bishnoi endured a torrid IPL 2025 season, managing to claim just nine wickets in 11 matches for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), averaging 44.55 and an economy of 10.83. This was his worst IPL season by all major measures. As a result, his chances with the national team took a hit and eventually LSG released him ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. His last international match before this series had been in February 2025.

Ravi Bishnoi Proves his Mettle in Domestic Circuit

Ravi Bishnoi then used the break and went back to basics.

“I worked a lot on my lengths,” he said after the game against New Zealand. “I didn’t have much control over my lengths and lines last IPL. That’s why it was tough. I focused on bowling that 5–6 metre length on the stumps because it’s hard to hit.”

His effort took him to Jodhpur and into domestic tournaments. He featured in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26, and even participated in two Ranji matches. The results were just a byproduct of his determination and hunger to excel and evolve. The leg-spinner bagged nine wickets in seven SMAT games, and snared 12 wickets in seven matches with an economy of just 5.37 rpo.

His performances once again proved that form is temporary and class is permanent. It’s easy to forget Bishnoi, who was the pick of the bowlers for India between August 2023 and February 2025 or that he became the world’s No.1-ranked T20I spinner on December 6, 2023, but one bad IPL season can’t erase what he brings to the table.

While he was struggling with his form and delivered a few modest results, his worth was highlighted at the IPL 2026 auction, where Rajasthan Royals signed him for INR 7.20 crore.

Ravi Bishnoi understands the challenge and acknowledges that you have to really earn the place, as he is competing arguably with the best Indian spinners currently.

“This Indian team is very strong, and there are very few spots,” he said.

Why Ravi Bishnoi Remains an Option for India T20I Plans

And as the T20 World Cup 2026 is approaching quickly, Washington Sundar is running against time to recover from the side strain injury he sustained during the IND vs NZ ODI series. After being recalled for the IND vs NZ T20I series in his absence and getting a game in the last game, highlights a potential spot in the India T20 World Cup 2026 squad as well.

His 63 wickets in 43 matches at 19.04 average and 7.28 economy further boost his chances. Plus, the recent performance of 2/18 would further back his case.

