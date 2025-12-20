Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Named for Vijay Hazare Trophy Ahead of New Zealand ODIs

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to feature in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which is scheduled ahead of the ODI series against New Zealand. They have been named in the Mumbai and Delhi squads, respectively.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli set to play in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which begins on December 24. The tournament will take place before the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting on January 11. The management has made it clear earlier as well that whenever the players are available, they must play domestic matches.

Recently, Rohit and Virat were not included in the India A squad for the series against South Africa A. They last played in India’s ODI series against South Africa. They looked in supreme form with the bat and will look to keep the momentum going by featuring in the domestic tournament.

When was the last time Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli played in Vijay Hazare Trophy?

Rohit’s last appearance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy came in 2018, which was also his last List A game outside international cricket. He played for Mumbai against Hyderabad in the 2018–19 semi-final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Virat’s last Vijay Hazare Trophy match came even earlier, in 2010. At that time, a 21-year-old Virat captained Delhi against Services in Gurgaon.

Earlier this year, both Rohit and Virat featured in one Ranji Trophy match each. In January, Virat played for Delhi after 12 years, while Rohit represented Mumbai after 10 years. Unfortunately, those matches turned out to be their last red-ball games, as both retired from Test cricket soon after.

