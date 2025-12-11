10 Biggest Names At IPL 2026 Auction And Predicting Their Price Range And Franchise

KKR have the highest budget heading into the mini auction.

The IPL 2026 auction is just a few days away, with the franchises gathering in Abu Dhabi on December 16. The mini auction will see several big names in the player pool as teams go to bidding war to acquire them.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have the highest remaining purse of INR 64.3 crore heading into the auction. They are followed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with a budget of INR 43.4 crore. Sunrisers Hyderabad (INR 25.5 crore), Lucknow Super Giants (INR 22.95 crore), and Delhi Capitals (INR 21.8 crore) also have decent budgets. So we can tussle between the franchises to secure big players.

Here we take a look at the top 10 biggest players in the IPL 2026 auction and what price they could go for.

Cameron Green

Cameron Green will most likely be the most expensive player in the IPL 2026 auction. The star all-rounder from Australia is just the player type the IPL teams are willing to break banks for. Green has the ability to bat anywhere in the line-up from top order to lower middle order. When fully fit, he also adds value with his fast bowling.

All the teams will be gunning for him so expect him to breach the 27 crore mark set by Rishabh Pant last season. Given their massive budget KKR and CSK are the front-runners. KKR have plenty of holes to fill so they won’t have the luxury of spending 30 crore on Green. CSK have fewer requirements so expect them to secure Cameron Green.

Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer was bought by KKR in the mega auction for a whopping price of INR 23.75 crore. But he could not live up to the expectations and the franchise opted to release. He will still be in the KKR targets as their aim is to re-acquire him for a lesser price. KKR might be able to do it as not many teams are in need of a top order batter or have the budget to stretch the bidding too much.

However, being an Indian player with a high ceiling means there will be enough interest for him despite all the factors. Venkatesh Iyer should go for something between INR 17 to 20 crore. KKR should be able to get him.

Liam Livingstone

Following the exit of Andre Russell and Glenn Maxwell from the IPL, Liam Livingstone’s stocks have increased significantly. The England all-rounder was part of the title-winning campaign for RCB but had a disappointing campaign. However, he has been in incredible form since, and is likely to be in high demand.

Since the conclusion of the IPL 2025, Liam Livingstone has smashed over 600 runs at an average of 53 and strike rate of 170. If CSK does bag Green, Livingstone is likely to go to KKR, although they will have a threat from LSG. His price range is expected to be between INR 15 to 20 crore.

Matheesha Pathirana

Matheesha Pathirana was part of the CSK squad for three years but the loss of form meant he was released. He was retained by CSK for INR 13 crore before the mega auction, and the franchise believes they can get him back for a lesser amount.

But in a mini auction, a player of his potential is likely to be in high demand. Teams like KKR and SRH are likely to be in the race for him. Looking at their purse and requirements, Pathirana is likely to end up at SRH for around INR 10 to 13 crore.

Matt Henry

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry is another player who will be in high demand in the IPL 2026 auction. Multiple teams will be vying for his services, including CSK, SRH, and KKR. Henry has been in sensational form across formats.

The Knight Riders are in a desperate need of an overseas pacer who can bowl in all phases. Henry could be the perfect candidate for the role. Expect Henry to fetch something around INR 10 to 12 crore.

David Miller

David Miller was part of the LSG squad in the previous season after going for INR 7.50 crore in the mega auction. His season was pretty disappointing and his form has remained the same, which could impact his price at the IPL 2026 auction.

Miller is still one of the best finishers in the world and brings immense experience with him. So there will be interest for him. Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals are two teams that could be looking to get him. He could go for INR 6-7 crore.

Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga was with Rajasthan Royals but was released after a poor season. The Sri Lankan spin all-rounder has been in good form recently and could be in good demand, although not many teams require an overseas spin option.

Sunrisers Hyderabad is the one team that could go for Hasaranga. They lack an experienced wrist spinner. Expect Hasaranga to end up with SRH for INR 4 to 6 crore.

Jamie Smith

The young England wicket-keeper Jamie Smith is likely to be amongst the most sought after players in the IPL 2026 auction. Destructive opening batter who can keep the wickets is a player type teams look for. He also has age on his side.

KKR and Delhi Capitals are the two teams that require a gun top order batter. So expect them to engage in a fierce bidding war. Jamie Smith is likely to be acquired by KKR for INR 10 crore.

Ben Duckett

Except the age factor, Ben Duckett offers the same package that Smith does. The Englishman can keep wickets and is a pretty fast scorer at the top of the order. The availability won’t be a big issue and being a left-hander, he adds another dimension to the squad.

It could be a three-way fight for him between KKR, DC, and CSK. Delhi Capitals have a decent budget and could secure Duckett for INR 7-8 crore.

Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi, who was part of the LSG franchise in the past four years, could be in good demand in the IPL 2026 auction. His form in recent months hasn’t been great but as an experienced Indian spinner, several teams will target him.

Bishnoi could go for something between INR 7 to 10 crore. Rajasthan Royals seem to be the front-runners to get him as they are in need of a leg-spinner. They have a remaining budget of INR 16.05 crore with not many other holes to fill.

