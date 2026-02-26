Auqib Nabi Dismisses Delhi Capitals Teammate KL Rahul With A Peach in Ranji Trophy Final 2025-26 [WATCH]

Auqib Nabi has snared 61 wickets in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 so far.

The IPL 2026 is exactly a month away, scheduled to kick off on March 26. But before entering the Delhi Capitals (DC) camp for the upcoming season, the franchise’s new recruit Auqib Nabi has dismissed KL Rahul in the Ranji Trophy final 2025-26.

Watch the video here:

Big wicket of KL Rahul 🔥



🎥 Watch Auqib Nabi's delivery that gave J&K the massive breakthrough and a crucial early wicket in the #RanjiTrophy Final!



Updates ▶️ https://t.co/G0ytZLEyNB@IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/y92jjuPebT — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 26, 2026

Previously, the batter enjoyed a great run in his limited four-match appearance in India’s elite red-ball tournament. Rahul had notched up 470 runs, laced with two hundreds and as many half-centuries, averaging a brilliant 78.33. Moreover, his two tons came in back-to-back knockout fixtures to guide Karnataka to its 15th Ranji Trophy final. But the gloveman failed to carry on the momentum in the all-important summit clash, returning for a 39-ball 13.

ALSO READ:

Auqib Nabi Continues to Dominate in Ranji Trophy Final 2025-26

It was once again the Jammu and Kashmir pace spearhead who earned the breakthrough for the side after a commendable show with the willow in the first innings. Electing to bat first, a total of six fifty-plus knocks, including a century, had propelled the first-time Ranji finalists to a massive total of 584.

In response, the eight-time winners, Karnataka, have found themselves in trouble, losing four wickets for 73 under 23 overs. Notably, the INR 8.40 crore recruit of DC has continued his rampage in the Ranji Trophy final 2025-26, snaring two more crucial wickets of Karun Nair and Smaran Ravichandran.

Back-to-back rippers 🔥



Karun Nair ✅

Smaran Ravichandran ✅



Auqib Nabi and J&K are on a roll in the Final 👌



Updates ▶️ https://t.co/gQWxhYNpMO@IDFCFIRSTBank | #RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/VKYItVgY11 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 26, 2026

Both of them were also coming on the back of a prolific run throughout the domestic multi-day event. But their failures while chasing a huge total in a high-pressure match have pushed the second-most successful team of the tournament onto the backfoot in the ongoing title decider.

Smaran is the leading run-scorer of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26, piling up 950 runs so far in nine fixtures. Nabi’s another DC teammate, Karun, is also not much behind of the youngster, scoring 699 runs to become the second-highest run-getter for Karnataka in this edition.

But with three early wickets in the final showdown, the Jammu and Kashmir pace sensation Auqib Nabi has now eclipsed Uttarakhand’s Mayank Mishra to become the highest wicket-taker of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.