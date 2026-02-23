Delhi Capitals Overseas Contingent Peaking in Red-Hot Form Ahead of IPL 2026

Delhi Capitals overseas players are performing very well in the T20 World Cup 2026, which is a positive sign for the team ahead of IPL 2026.

Delhi Capitals Overseas Stars in Top Form Ahead of IPL 2026

As the upcoming IPL season is set to begin on March 26, Delhi Capitals overseas players Pathum Nissanka, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs and Lungi Ngidi are in excellent form in the ongoing T20 World Cup tournament.

Pathum Nissanka

Pathum Nissanka of Sri Lanka scored a match winning 100 not out against Australia and then followed it up with 62 against Zimbabwe in the next match. In 2026, he has played 10 matches and scored 300 runs at an average of 33.33.

DC top order struggled last season as they tried players like Faf du Plessis and Jake Fraser McGurk, but both were in disappointing form. Nissanka’s current form could give them confidence and he could be one of the openers in the playing XI from the start of the tournament. He was picked by DC for INR 4 crore in the auction.

David Miller

David Miller recently scored 63 off 35 balls against India and won the Player of the Match award. His innings was very important as the team was 20/3 when he came to the crease.

In the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 so far, he has played a few small cameos, but out of four innings, he remained unbeaten in three. Since December 2025, David Miller has played seven T20Is and scored 185 runs at an average of 61.66 in the middle order. Overall, in T20s since December, he has scored 381 runs at an average of 47.62.

Bought for INR 2 crore, David Miller could be a crucial player for Delhi Capitals in the middle order.

Tristan Stubbs

Along with Miller, in the match against India, Tristan Stubbs also played a big role. Batting at No. 6, he smashed 44 not out off just 24 balls. In the tournament, he has remained unbeaten in three of his four innings. Interestingly, he was not in the initial 15 member squad and came in as an injury replacement for Donovan Ferreira.

In 2026, he has scored 259 runs in 16 innings. The number may look low, but he has a batting average of 129.5 during this period, which shows he has become a reliable finisher for whichever team he plays, whether it is Sunrisers Eastern Cape in SA20 or for his country. In the SA20 final, he also played a match winning 63 not out, which helped them lift the title.

After being retained by Delhi Capitals ahead of the season, he is repaying the faith shown in him by the franchise.

Lungi Ngidi

Lungi Ngidi has been in terrific form, not only in taking wickets but also in maintaining an excellent economy rate. In the match against India, he bowled four overs and gave away only 15 runs. Overall, in the tournament so far, he has taken eight wickets in four matches.

Since December 2025, he has played nine T20Is and picked up 15 wickets at an economy rate of 7.27. Bought for INR 2 crore by Delhi Capitals in the auction, he is making a strong case to be included in the playing XI.

Dushmantha Chameera

Dushmantha Chameera is also making a strong case for a place in the playing XI for IPL 2026. In the T20 World Cup so far, he has taken six wickets in four matches. Overall, in six matches this year, he has taken 12 wickets, with his best figures of 5 for 24 coming against England in a T20I series.

Out of Ngidi, Mitchell Starc and Chameera, only one fast bowler may get a place in the playing XI, but the Sri Lanka pacer has also put forward a strong claim.

Having finished fifth in the table in the previous season, Delhi Capitals will be looking to qualify for the playoffs this time as they are still looking for their first title.

