Former LSG Star Announces Retirement From All Forms of Cricket

Bowling all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham, who has plied his trade with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) across three Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons from 2022-24, announced his retirement from cricket earlier today (December 22). Apart from LSG, the 37-year-old has also played for Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL.

Gowtham has also been a part of Mumbai Indians, after being picked by the IPL heavyweights in the 2018 auction but didn’t play for them. Interestingly, during the IPL 2021 auction, Gowtham had become the highest-paid uncapped player after the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) acquired his services for a whopping INR 9.25 crores. However, in a surprising decision, they decided against using Gowtham for any match that season, and he ended up remaining on the bench.

Incidentally, despite not getting any IPL games, Gowtham went on to make his India debut that year in July in an ODI match against Sri Lanka – his lone appearance for India at the international stage. He has also earned multiple call-ups from the India A side.

However, with age not on his side anymore and stocks declining, Gowtham went unsold in the mega-auction last year and his name was not present in the IPL 2026 auction too.

Krishnappa Gowtham was a household name in domestic cricket

The Karnataka cricketer, who made his Ranji Trophy debut in 2012, witnessed a turning point in 2016 when he took 18 wickets in the first three matches. He added another dimension to his game the following year by scoring his maiden first-class century. Overall, he finished with FC numbers of 224 wickets in 59 matches, while scoring 1419 runs, including a ton and five fifties. In List A, he took 95 scalps in 68 games, including four four-wicket hauls and two fifers and also added 630 runs with the bat.

However, given his power-hitting in the lower order and dependable off-spin, he was largely seen as a T20 specialist. In IPL, Krishnappa Gowtham played a total of 36 games, picking 21 wickets and amassing 237 runs. In T20s overall, he has 74 wickets at an average of 28.06 and 734 runs at a strike rate of 158.18.

