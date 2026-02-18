Gujarat Titans Batter Masters Middle-Order Role at T20 World Cup, Primed for No.4 Spot in IPL 2026.

Gujarat Titans would be pleased with his form.

Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Glenn Phillips has been in fine form this year and has continued it in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. He has already made vital contributions for New Zealand against Canada and Afghanistan, apart from a solitary wicket against UAE with the ball.

Phillips has 119 runs at an average of 59.50 and a strike rate of 185.93 in three innings, including a fifty, in the tournament. Among all the batters with at least 100 runs, his strike rate is the fifth-highest, and he hits a boundary every 3.55 deliveries.

His best knock came against Canada yesterday, where he compiled 76 runs in just 36 deliveries, including four boundaries and six maximums, at a strike rate of 211.11. 68.42% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and he scored 43.18% of the team’s runs alone.

Gujarat Titans would be pleased with Phillips’ form, and they would want him to continue the run in the same role he’s expected to play in IPL 2026. A lot of issues will be resolved for the Titans if the Kiwi batter can wreak havoc with the willow next season.

Why Gujarat Titans should use Glenn Phillips precisely in IPL 2026

Gujarat Titans didn’t give Glenn Phillips any chances last season, and he was eventually ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. However, Sherfane Rutherford has parted ways with the franchise, and GT would need another explosive batter in the middle to complement that reliable top-three.

Glenn Phillips has aced the No.4 role in T20s lately: he has 548 runs at an average of 44.83 and a strike rate of 156.85 in 15 innings, with three fifties, since 2025. He will fit nicely in this position, followed by the likes of Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, and Jason Holder.

In IPL 2025, Gujarat Titans didn’t show enough promise in overseas players and hardly used all four options, but the trend might need to change now. With Rutherford out, they need someone who can do the power hitting in the middle, since the decks in Ahmedabad will be bouncy and fast.

Tom Banton remains another option, but his speciality lies in tackling spin, and he doesn’t possess the power game like Glenn Phillips. Hence, the New Zealand batter should take the overseas slot in the middle order for GT, with Jos Buttler, Jason Holder, and Kagiso Rabada being other foreign names in the XI.

