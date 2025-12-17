Gujarat Titans Coach Explains Why Their 7 Crore Buy at IPL 2026 Auction Was Crucial For Team Balance

They finished fourth on the IPL 2025 points table and lost in the eliminator against Mumbai Indians.

Gujarat Titans assistant coach Parthiv Patel has explained why the acquisition of Jason Holder at the IPL 2026 auction was crucial for team balance. Notably, GT finished fourth in the points table but made an eliminator exit at the IPL 2025.

Parthiv Patel Explains Why Jason Holder Was Their First Choice

Speaking with IANS, Pathiv Patel confirmed that Holder was always in their plans, stressing that his inclusion is a strategic decision. The acquisition of Holder came after they parted ways with Gerald Coetzee and Karim Janat, strengthening GT’s pace-bowling depth.

“Jason Holder was not a backup; he was the first choice for the Gujarat Titans,” Patel clarified. “He was always part of our IPL 2026 auction plans and our first choice. We needed an all-rounder for how we prepare our squad and play. There was never a case of thinking we would go for Jason Holder if we missed out on another player. He has always been our first plan.”

Watch: On acquiring Jason Holder, Gujarat Titans assistant coach Parthiv Patel says, "See, we've tracked Jason Holder for the last one and a half years. He's been outstanding in T20 cricket. Wherever he has played in all the leagues, he's been brilliant. Also, GT's philosophy is… pic.twitter.com/0BhBWJMHLU — IANS (@ians_india) December 17, 2025

The IPL 2022 champions, who had a purse of INR 12.9 crores, initially bid for Venkatesh Iyer, but Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the battle, signing the Madhya Pradesh all-rounder for INR 7 crores. Jason Holder, on the other hand, remained unsold in the first round. However, in the second round, GT and five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were involved in a fierce bidding war at the IPL 2026 auction to acquire his services. The Titans eventually signed him for a whopping INR 7 crores.

Holder’s abilities promise versatility, filling GT’s all-rounder gap while excelling in the powerplay and death overs.

ALSO READ:

Jason Holder Need & Exceptional Record in 2025

Several franchises, including the Gujarat Titans, were looking for impactful and proven pace-bowling all-rounders at the IPL 2026 auction. While Cameron Green and Venkatesh Iyer were expected to be high-budget buys, Jason Holder was also in huge demand, especially after the impressive season he has had in 2025. GT had parted ways with several all-rounders, including Sherfane Rutherford (traded to Mumbai Indians), Karin Janat and Gerald Coetzee, creating a sufficient space and purse to sign the West Indies all-rounder.

Hence, the lack of genuine pace-bowling all-rounders increased Holder’s demand, even with the Impact Player rule in effect.

Holder’s 2025 form was impressive: he scored 819 runs at a 25.59 average and a 159.96 strike rate in 50 T20 innings, along with 90 wickets at a 21.54 average and an 8.41 economy rate in 63 innings.

In CPL 2025, he took 13 wickets in 10 matches with a 7.80 economy and scored 267 runs at a 38.14 average and a 167.92 strike rate. In MLC 2025, he claimed 9 wickets in 8 games, while in PSL 2025, he took 15 in 8. In T20Is, he achieved 16 wickets in 12 matches, remaining wicketless only twice, with dismissals in his last nine straight innings. This strong performance builds a compelling case for the T20 World Cup 2026.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.