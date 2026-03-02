How LSG Stint Turned Aiden Markram Into a T20 Beast.

Aiden Markram has been a revelation in T20s.

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has credited Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for Aiden Markram’s revolution in T20s. Markram has been among the most improved batters in this format, with his intent and consistency going several notches higher since opening the innings.

On ESPNcricinfo’s TimeOut show, Faf explained that IPL demands opening batters to bat briskly in order to secure their places, especially after the introduction of the Impact Player rule. That forced the Protea batter to change his approach and go harder after the bowlers rather than playing traditional cricket, which allowed him to see out a few balls at the start.

“I think what was really good in terms of his own game is the [IPL 2025] season, where he opened for LSG, and the IPL almost demanded that you needed to play in that way in order for you to keep your place. It was obviously the Impact-Sub [rule] and the way the game was moving. As an opener, you couldn’t play the old-school way anymore. So, if you were in that first six [overs] and you didn’t do your job by going after the ball, they would get someone else.”

Aiden Markram opened in all 13 games he played for LSG in IPL 2025, scoring 445 runs at an average of 34.23 and a strike rate of 148.82, with as many as five fifties. A significant upswing was evident in his powerplay returns, where he struck at 151.13 and found a boundary every 4.19 balls; his strike rate in the first 10 deliveries rose sharply to 137.50 in 2025 from 123.83 across the previous two seasons.

Aiden Markram continues his blistering form at T20 World Cup 2026

Aiden Markram has continued his blistering form in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, providing stable starts at a brisk rate for South Africa. He is currently the third-leading run-getter in the competition, with 268 runs at an average of 53.60 and a strike rate of 175.16 in seven innings, including three fifties.

Among all openers with at least 100 deliveries, Markram’s strike rate and balls-per-boundary (3.73) at the T20 World Cup 2026. South Africa have the third-highest strike rate (153.17) in the powerplay this edition, and their skipper has done the heavy lifting in this department.

He has been one of the biggest reasons for South Africa’s unbeaten run in the competition so far. The pitches in India have suited his style, and opening has always come naturally to him.

LSG allowed him to bat at his natural spot, something his previous franchise – Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – couldn’t, even when he was the captain himself in 2023. He has finally hit the purple patch in the format, and timing couldn’t have been any better.

