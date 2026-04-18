Krunal Pandya Forced To Be Runout After Unnecessary Mixup With Jitesh Sharma in RCB vs DC IPL 2026 Clash [WATCH]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Krunal Pandya had to unfortunately throw away his wicket due to his partner Jitesh Sharma during the match against Delhi Capitals (DC) today (April 18) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). Pandya walked back to the dugout after a 10-ball 12, as RCB faced further setback in the death overs.

What had happened was, on the third ball of the final over, Lungi Ngidi bowled a short delivery down the leg to Krunal Pandya that ended up being a wide. However, the left-hander went for a pull and missed it, looking away from the non-striker’s around as his body rotated with the momentum. Jitesh did not wait for a response from his partner and blindly ran for a run. Krunal had struggled in the previous over off Natarajan, where he faced four balls and managed a single and Jitesh might have wanted to take over the onus of hitting on himself for the last few balls.

But by the time Krunal was aware, Jitesh had almost reached the striker’s end, and subsequently had to sacrifice his wicket. KL Rahul collected the ball and sent it Ngidi’s way, who completed an easy runout.

Krunal Pandya was visibly upset with what transpired, while Jitesh Sharma looked apologetic.

Watch the video of the incident below.

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Krunal Pandya, Jitesh Sharma fail to deliver as RCB struggle in death overs

Speaking about the RCB vs DC match, Bengaluru struggled to get going and capitalise at the death, ending up losing a total of four wickets while adding just 29 runs in 30 balls. After Pandya’s dismissal, Jitesh too had to depart one ball later for a sluggish 20-ball 14. Earlier, on the 16th over, Tim David had denied a single to Jitesh and fell prey to Axar Patel on the very next ball.

The highlight of RCB’s batting lineup was their explosive opener Phil Salt, who slammed a fiery 38-ball 63, comprising four boundaries and three maximums to propel the scoreboard to a competitive 175/8 in 20 overs.

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