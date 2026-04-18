Tim David Denies Single to Jitesh Sharma, Left Furious After Getting Dismissed Next Ball in RCB vs DC IPL 2026 Match [WATCH]

Following back-to-back unbeaten knocks, Tim David could not continue the streak to provide yet another blazing finish to the defending champions’ total in the RCB vs DC IPL 2026 clash. The team could manage only 146/4 with five overs to go when the star Australian big-hitter denied a single to Jitesh Sharma in the first ball of the 16th over.

But the batter failed to capitalise on the move, as the Delhi Capitals’ skipper Axar Patel sent him back to the pavilion in the very next delivery. David was visibly disappointed while leaving the ground for a 17-ball 26.

Watch the video here:

ALSO READ:

Delhi Capitals Restrict Hosts to 175/8 in RCB vs DC IPL 2026 Match

The Bengaluru outfit was off to a flier with openers Virat Kohli and Phil Salt powering them to 52 for no loss in under five overs. But after the dismissal of Kohli, no other RCB batter could forge a strong partnership. However, Salt continued his blitz from the other end, notching up a valuable 63-run knock off 38 balls.

Captain Rajat Patidar, who was carrying on a stellar form in the IPL 2026 so far, recorded his maiden single-digit score of the season. Moreover, a power-packed middle order, featuring David, Jitesh, Romario Shepherd, and Krunal Pandya, could not propel the side to post a 200-plus target on the board.

More too follow…

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.